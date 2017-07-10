Linda Nolan duped by fake Manchester attack victim

MUMBAI: Irish singer Linda Nolan has claimed she was duped by a women who pretended to be a victim of the Manchester terror attack.

She spoke about it to the Sunday Mirror, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

"This is a vile human being, how sick can a person get? I think she is sick in the head, not only to jump on the bandwagon of the Manchester bombings when there are so many real victims, but to pick on somebody who has recently been re-diagnosed with cancer," Nolan said.

"I confided in her and we formed a strong bond. I wanted to help her and I thought we had a connection. But it turned out I had been fed a pack of lies... It's very hurtful and sinister," she added.

The 58-year-old singer who has incurable cancer exchanged hundreds of messages on social networking platform Facebook and even spoke on the phone with a woman who claimed she had been injured in the explosion at Ariana Grande's concert in May.

However, Nolan was horrified to discover that she had been duped.

(Source: IANS)