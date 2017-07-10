RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  10 Jul 2017 15:20 |  By RnMTeam

Linda Nolan duped by fake Manchester attack victim

MUMBAI: Irish singer Linda Nolan has claimed she was duped by a women who pretended to be a victim of the Manchester terror attack.

She spoke about it to the Sunday Mirror, reported femalefirst.co.uk.

"This is a vile human being, how sick can a person get? I think she is sick in the head, not only to jump on the bandwagon of the Manchester bombings when there are so many real victims, but to pick on somebody who has recently been re-diagnosed with cancer," Nolan said.

"I confided in her and we formed a strong bond. I wanted to help her and I thought we had a connection. But it turned out I had been fed a pack of lies... It's very hurtful and sinister," she added.

The 58-year-old singer who has incurable cancer exchanged hundreds of messages on social networking platform Facebook and even spoke on the phone with a woman who claimed she had been injured in the explosion at Ariana Grande's concert in May.

However, Nolan was horrified to discover that she had been duped.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Linda Nolan Manchester terror attack
Related news
News | 06 Jun 2017

Grande visits Manchester terror attack victims in hospital

MUMBAI: Singer Ariana Grande paid a surprise visit to a hospital to meet some of the young fans, who were injured in last week's Manchester terror attack.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Saavn is all set for #NoFilterNeha Season 2

MUMBAI: As Saavn has moved from being just another music streaming service to a global entertainmread more

Press Releases
Red FM and RJ Malishka wish to bring change with 'Mumbai Khadde Mein'

MUMBAI: This monsoon Red FM has taken up the cause of ‘Mumbai Khadde Mein’ to help address the peread more

News
Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE,read more

News
MIB scheme evaluation: Revised tenders invited from twenty agencies

NEW DELHI: Nine more agencies in a revised tender for the evaluation of its schemes to be carrieread more

News
Indian music industry sets up PDL, a new association for telco licensing

MUMBAI: There's change afoot in the Indian music industry.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Miranda Lambert's album 'The Weight Of These Wings' certified Platinum by RIAA

MUMBAI: Vanner Records/RCA Records Nashville Grammy award-winner Miranda Lambert’s sixth studio album ‘The Weight of These Wings’ is now certified...read more

2
Internet is helping an artist live a stable life: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: The ‘Suit Suit’ fame, Guru Randhawa recently released his new single, ‘High Rated Gabru’. At a meet and greet session called Hungama...read more

3
Linda Nolan duped by fake Manchester attack victim

MUMBAI: Irish singer Linda Nolan has claimed she was duped by a women who pretended to be a victim of the Manchester terror attack. She spoke about...read more

4
Rolling Stones musical 'in the works'

MUMBAI: Workshops are taking place in West End here in search of stars to be in a potential Rolling Stones musical. The search is on but the...read more

5
Just Kiddin remixes Cedric Gervais' latest single 'Somebody New' Ft. Liza Owen

MUMBAI: Grammy Award winning DJ, producer and label boss, Cedric Gervais, reveals his newest remix of ‘Somebody New’ featuring Liza Owen, by the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group