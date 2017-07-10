RadioandMusic
News |  10 Jul 2017 14:08 |  By RnMTeam

Internet is helping an artist live a stable life: Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: The ‘Suit Suit’ fame, Guru Randhawa recently released his new single, ‘High Rated Gabru’. At a meet and greet session called Hungama Spotlight at the Hungama Office, he sang the song for a live audience for the first time since its release.

Hailing from a small town in Punjabi, Guru expressed the importance of internet in an artiste’s life. He said, “I think it is a very helpful medium for an artist to live a stable life. At the end of the day all the mediums generate revenue and the number of downloads for a song do matter for an artist. It changes an artist’s lifestyle and also builds a bright future along with the career, of course.”

When asked about stage fear, Randhawa said, “We perform for large crowds along with clubs and college events as well. That nervousness and stage fear is there for all artists, before stepping on the stage. An artist’s performance depends on the type of hits he delivers, if they are good, there will already be a crowd cheering you on. It is important to set a statement or style on stage by which people recognize you. The most important part is to sing with your heart and confidence follows.”

The Punjabi singer also holds to his credit the song ‘Patola’, in collaboration with Punjabi Rapper Bohemia.

