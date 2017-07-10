'Dhadkane Azad Hain' an experiment with Hindustani Classical music by Shreya Ghoshal

MUMBAI: Finally the most awaited day for Shreya Ghoshal fans has arrived. Her single ‘Dhadkane Azad Hain’ that created a buzz in the city since its official teaser release, has made it to her YouTube channel and we must say the song is worth the wait.

Honestly, the song will not be loved by all as it caters to a specific audience. People who understand the depth of words and Hindustani classical music will fall in love with the song.

Shot at the beautiful locations of Manali, featuring Shreya Ghoshal, the song is composed by Deepak Pandit and lyrics written by the ‘Tere Sang Yaara’ songwriter, Manoj Muntashir.

We all know the classical richness Shreya carry’s along with her and we purely see it in her first single. ‘Dhadkane Azad Hai’ expresses the feeling of love with an experiment of a classical music at intervals. People who understand Hindustani classical and its value will surely give it thumbs up.

Wondering why we are not talking about her voice in the video? Well does she even need a description? Shreya’s melodious voice is always breath taking which will give you the same feeling again.

Check out the song below :