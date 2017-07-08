Toby Keith's daughter fine after car accident

MUMBAI: Singer Toby Keith's daughter Krystal Keith is shaken up after she and her family got involved in a terrifying car accident.

Krystal took to Instagram on Friday to show the damage to her vehicle after surviving the accident, which took place on 4 July, reports etonline.com.

The 31-year-old says she, her husband, and their 1-year-old daughter Hensley were hit by a drunk driver.

"Our fourth turned pretty horrific. Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the fourth," Krystal wrote, sharing a photo of her mangled vehicle.

"A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family. We all survived the wreck, but it's gonna take some time to heal. Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. Don't drink and drive," she added.

Krystal and her husband got married in 2010. The couple welcomed their daughter in October 2015.

(Source: IANS)