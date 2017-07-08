RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Jul 2017 17:13 |  By RnMTeam

Toby Keith's daughter fine after car accident

MUMBAI: Singer Toby Keith's daughter Krystal Keith is shaken up after she and her family got involved in a terrifying car accident.

Krystal took to Instagram on Friday to show the damage to her vehicle after surviving the accident, which took place on 4 July, reports etonline.com.

The 31-year-old says she, her husband, and their 1-year-old daughter Hensley were hit by a drunk driver.

"Our fourth turned pretty horrific. Hensley, Drew and I were on the way to watch fireworks on the fourth," Krystal wrote, sharing a photo of her mangled vehicle.

"A drunk driver almost took the lives of my entire family. We all survived the wreck, but it's gonna take some time to heal. Keep us in your prayers. Hug your babies and spouses tight. Don't drink and drive," she added.

Krystal and her husband got married in 2010. The couple welcomed their daughter in October 2015.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Toby Keith Krystal Keith
Related news
News | 20 Jan 2017

Indian American DJ performs at Trump's inauguration concert

MUMBAI: Indian American DJ and drummer Ravi Jakhotia opened the 'Make America Great Again' concert here with a power-packed performance marking US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.

read more
News | 20 Jan 2017

Mika Singh visits 58th Presidential Inauguration of United States

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer Mika Singh attended a prestigious dinner hosted by the upcoming US President Donal Trump.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Winners of WOW Awards and Convention Asia 2017: Event Intellectual Properties

MUMBAI: WOW Awards and Convention Asia is the largest business and recognition platform for MICE,read more

News
MIB scheme evaluation: Revised tenders invited from twenty agencies

NEW DELHI: Nine more agencies in a revised tender for the evaluation of its schemes to be carrieread more

News
Indian music industry sets up PDL, a new association for telco licensing

MUMBAI: There's change afoot in the Indian music industry.read more

News
AIR shortwave digital transmitters to beam Pakistan, Afghanistan

NEW DELHI: All India Radio would be commissioning of two new Shortwave Solid State digital transmread more

News
Big FM brings back its game on radio - 'BIG Birthday Game'

MUMBAI: Big FM is back with one of its coolest easy to win game on-air with ‘BIG Birthday Game’.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Mithoon to compose Harbhajan Singh's upcoming single

MUMBAI: India’s finest music composer Mithoon teams up with veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for a single. The music video is dedicated to...read more

2
Missed out on this week's trending songs?

MUMBAI: Here we are again; Radioandmusic has clubbed together all the new releases of this week just for you. Get ready to hear songs of different...read more

3
Lola Blanc's alter ego Butter releases eclectic pop gem 'For Kate I Wait'

MUMBAI: Prepare yourself for a sonic experience that is very much part present and part past before pressing play on Butter's ‘For Kate I Wait.’ This...read more

4
Counselling a must on children's shows: Singer Shaan

MUMBAI: Popular singer Shaan has served as a host and judge on children's reality TV shows and feels that counselling participants and their parents...read more

5
'A Gentleman' trailer will have old disco number 'Baat Ban Jaye'

MUMBAI:Famous disco number ‘Baat Ban Jaye’ from the film ‘Qurbani’ will be seen in the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's ‘A Gentleman: Sunder, Susheel,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group