News |  08 Jul 2017 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

Mithoon to compose Harbhajan Singh's upcoming single

MUMBAI: India’s finest music composer Mithoon teams up with veteran Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for a single. The music video is dedicated to celebrating the contribution of real life heroes, who have strived towards the welfare of the nation.

Mithoon states, “It's actually a thought that Harbhajan shared with me. We have been close friends for a while now and he has always expressed his interest in music. He wanted to do something to celebrate our national heritage and culture. We were always contemplating on working together and were in talks of collaborating on a single since over a year now. This concept cropped up on his birthday and the particular idea appealed us the most. I always believe music should address a higher purpose and collaborations of ideas should bring meaning to the fore.”

This is not the first time the sauvé cricketer who hails from Punjab will be taking to the mike. He has earlier sung a regional track titled 'Meri Maa' for Venus Regional.

Check the track here -

The video of his upcoming single will be shot across different states of India and will feature the real lives of the common man who are the real driving force of our country. The single will be sung in Hinglish and will be premiered in the month of December this year.

