Missed out on this week's trending songs?

MUMBAI: Here we are again; Radioandmusic has clubbed together all the new releases of this week just for you. Get ready to hear songs of different genre.

Check out the trending songs below:

The Goggle Song – Mubarakan

Song: The Goggle Song

Singers: Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik, Tulsi Kumar & Neeti Mohan.

Music: Amaal Mallik

Lyrics: Kumaar

Music Label: T-Series

Gazab Ka Hai Din Bawara Mann – T-Series Mixtape

Song - Gazab Ka Hai Din/Bawara Mann

Singers – Shaan and Sukriti Kakar

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Produced by: Bhushan Kumar

Directed by: Ahmed Khan

Phir Wahi- Jagga Jasoos

Song - Phir Wahi

Singer - Arijit Singh

Lyricist - Amitabh Bhattacharya

Music - Pritam

Music Label- T-Series

Bakheda- Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Singer: Sukhwinder Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan

Music: Vickey Prasad

Lyrics: Garima Wahal and Siddharth Singh

Music Label : T-Series

Swag- Munna Michael

Song: Swag

Music Composer: Pranaay

Singers: Pranaay ft. Brijesh Shandaliya

Lyrics: Kumaar and Sabbir Khan

Beech Beech Mein – Jab Harry Met Sejal

Music - Pritam

Singers - Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade and Shefali Alvares

Lyricist - Irshad Kamil

Hawa Hawa- Mubarakan

SONG: Hawa Hawa

Singer: Mika Singh And Prakriti Kakar

Music: Gourav-Roshin

Lyrics: Kumaar

Music Label: T-Series

Ehna Akhiya Yaar Mangiyasi- T-Series Mixtape

Song - Ehna Akhiyan/Yaar Mangiyasi/Nachda

Singers- Harshdeep Kaur and Shahid Mallya

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Produced by: Bhushan Kumar

Directed by: Ahmed Khan

Sunn Raha Hai Rozana- T-Series Mixtape

Song - Sunn Raha Hai /Rozana

Singers –Shreya Ghoshal

Music By - Abhijit Vaghani

Produced by: Bhushan Kumar

Directed by: Ahmed Khan

High Rated Gabru- Guru Randhawa

Song: High Rated Gabru

Singer/lyrics/Composer: Guru Randhawa

Music: Manj Musik

Programmed By: Vee Music

Video: DirectorGifty

Mix & Mastered: Eric Pillai (The Future Sound Of Bombay)

Music Label: T-Series