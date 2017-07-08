Know the story of India's first flute boxer: Sudhir R

MUMBAI: We are aware of beatboxing and beatboxers, but are you aware of flute boxing in India? Well, this concept is initiated by a 25-year-old boy called Sudhir from Bengaluru. Not much people know about his talent but after knowing him and his talent, one will surely end up saying ‘Woow’. Today he is an MTV presents Nescafe Labs finalist.

Sudhir has an interesting story to share about how flute boxing started. It was five years ago when he first began with beatboxing. That was the time when beatboxing was gradually being introduced in India amongst the youth. Beatboxing competitions were organised in colleges and Sudhir managed to win many of them during that time.

One fine day he was invited as a judge to one of the beatboxing college competitions. “It was that day when I realised if I am judging a competition, what is the difference between a participant and me? What was so unique about me? This flashed into me and I decided to do something different. I was heading back home and started thinking about instruments I could use with my beatboxing. While surfing online I came across a man named Nathan Lee who does flute boxing with a metal flute. I saw his video on YouTube and was very impressed. I went to purchase it in the music store but it was out of my budget. Hence I asked the shopkeeper to give me something that cost’ me around Rs 500. He gave me a dusted wooden flute with cracks on it. I got that and was so excited that did not bother about the cracks and just started learning it via various tutorials online,” states Sudhir.

Hailing from a middle-class family with no musical background was hard for him to convince his father about his talent and wish to make a career of his dreams. The excellent flute boxer has also been a semi-finalist at 'India’s Got Talent Season 5'. “I was awarded as a superstar of the week by Colors TV and for my surprise; my father was called for one episode. That is when my father said, ‘my son’s talent has got me on a plane’,” declares Sudhir.

In a competition at Mount Carmel in Bengaluru, Sudhir was invited as a guest and there he performed fluent-boxing for the first time. The reaction from the crowd was way beyond his expectation and he realised this was because he did something really unique. “I think the best way to reach out to people is showing them something innovative,” he added. The journey was real struggle has he not only had to create his career but also convince his family about his talent and its successful achievements. “Bengaluru read about me for the first time when I participated in a Times Music event and the panellist loved it. They appreciated my talent and that was the first time when Bengaluru read about me in newspapers and knew what flute boxing is,” tells Sudhir to Radioandmusic.

The flute master now uses a bansuri and we must say the sound is way too incredible. He has a limited list of aims like going to a bigger got talent, explore Asia, go to the different corners of the world and show that an Indian can do something with an Indian instrument that they do with a metal flute.

Being the finalist he hopes to win the show, even if he cannot get through the show, his next step will be to let Aisa know about him. “I want people to know that there is a boy named Sudhir who can make India proud. Not only degrees get you profession, I want people to know talent can also be a good profession,” Sudhir signs off.

Watch this video: