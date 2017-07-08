RadioandMusic
editorial
News |  08 Jul 2017 17:22 |  By RnMTeam

Hip hop group Migos accuse airline of racism

MUMBAI: Popular hip-hop group Migos was asked to leave a Delta flight here just hours before a concert. Now their manager is reportedly accusing the airline of racial profiling.

Migos were on a flight from Atlanta to Des Moines, Iowa on Friday, but the plane returned to the gate before it departed to drop off the three members of the group - Quavo, Offset and Takeoff, reports variety.com.

Their manager said the three members of the group were in first class, and Takeoff's bag was on the ground and not in the overhead storage as required.

Delta said in a statement that the group was removed for a failure to follow crew member instructions and properly stow away their items in the overhead bins. Their manager, however, said Takeoff failed to follow instructions and place his bag in the bin because he was asleep.

"Delta flight 1532 from Atlanta to Des Moines returned to the gate, prior to departure, to deplane several customers seated in the First Class cabin who repeatedly refused to follow crew member instructions to buckle their seat belts and stow carry-on items in the overhead bins," read a statement from Delta.

A video of the incident shows a flight attendant and the rappers discussing the situation, with threats of a lawsuit levelled at Delta. Takeoff was reportedly the only one kicked off the flight, but Quavo and Offset, as well as their manager, also left in solidarity.

(Source: IANS)

