News |  08 Jul 2017 18:12 |  By RnMTeam

'A Gentleman' trailer will have old disco number 'Baat Ban Jaye'

MUMBAI:Famous disco number ‘Baat Ban Jaye’ from the film ‘Qurbani’ will be seen in the trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's ‘A Gentleman: Sunder, Susheel, Risky’, informed the actor.

Talking about the music of the film during media interaction at the preview of the film's trailer, Sidharth said, "We did cool song on disco recently. There is 'Baat Ban Jaye' song which people will hear in the trailer."

"There is another song 'Bandook' where rapping is going on so it's an entertaining album. I am pretty excited to present all the song to audience this month," he added.

Talking about the tracks of the film, the director of the film Raj Nidimoru said: "We have been always working with Sachin-Jigar. I think they always produce some whacky and interesting tracks. People who have heard the song think that it will be album of year but I hope it will be coolest album of the year."

Earlier, there were speculation that this film is a sequel of Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif starrer ‘Bang Bang’ and it will be named as ‘Bang Bang 2’.

But the director says that everything has been clarified.

"We clarified that it's not 'Bang Bang 2'. It was always a new film," he said.

Sidharth is seen playing two characters namely Gaurav and Rishi in the film, who are completely different from each other.

"It's an interesting take. It's a story of mistaken identity and in a film, you will see which one is susheel and which one is risky."

"If you see the film, you will realize my character is sundar (beautiful), susheel (gentle) but he is not that boring. He has many things in him and seeing that you will also think that he is bit risky as well," said Sidharth.

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen doing action in the movie. The film also stars Sunil Shetty.

The trailer will be launched 10 July while the film is set to release on 25 August.

(Source: IANS)

