News |  07 Jul 2017 14:08 |  By RnMTeam

TroyBoi to perform in Mumbai, supported by Major C

MUMBAI: The king of trap TroyBoi aka Troy Henry is infamous for his sole, versatile, and highly musical tracks that fuse diverse textures from numerous genres and brands it as 'My Style'. This multi-talented London-based musician TroyBoi will be heading towards India for a three-city tour this July 2017. The exciting part is Mumbai-based veteran musician Major C aka Chandrashekar Kunder will be supporting the act during his Mumbai gig. Get ready to be blown away by deep bass-heavy storm with TroyBoi and Major C on 22 July, at Kitty Su, Mumbai.

Major C, one of Mumbai's premier DJ's and the main man behind the acclaimed hip-hop act ‘Bombay Bassment’, has been around before anyone even knew the 'scene'. He is also a part of an electro-pop outfit from Mumbai Laxmi Bomb.

On the other hand, without a doubt, TroyBoi is one of the top up-and-coming producers in the game right now and he has already produced tracks with some very high profile artists and his collaboration with Flosstradamus 'Soundclash' is arguably one of the biggest anthems in the scene today. He recently released his new single 'Hooper' featuring Healthy Chill from my upcoming album 'Left Is Right’.

TroyBoi will debut his India tour at Kitty Su, Delhi on 21 July 2017, followed by Mumbai on 22 July, and probably in Bengaluru on 23 July 2017. The venue for 23 July will be announced soon.

