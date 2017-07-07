RadioandMusic
News |  07 Jul 2017 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon to feature in T-Series' music video

MUMBAI: Everybody loved the pairing of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon in 'Raabta' and now, Bhushan Kumar -- who also happened to one of the producers of Raabta -- is all set to bring this magical pair back in T-Series upcoming single 'Pass Aao'.

The song has been composed by T-Series favourite composer Amaal Mallik, someone who also seems to understand the millennials. The singers are Armaan Malik and Prakriti Kakar, lyrics are penned by Kumaar.

The video is being directed by Ahmed Khan who was last in news for having directed Amruta Fadnavi's music video 'Phir Se'.

The single is set to release sometime soon.

