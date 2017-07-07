RadioandMusic
News |  07 Jul 2017 12:58 |  By RnMTeam

I gave whatever I had: Divine on his Bollywood debut

MUMBAI: Vivian Fernandes aka rapper Divine, steps into Bollywood with Anand L Rai's ‘Mukkabaaz’. Known as the face of hip-hop and rap in India, his last single ‘Farak’ (released on 17 February 2017 on Sony Music) was all about his imaginative life adventures over the years while highlighting his pillar of strength, his mother.

Vivian Fernandes, a local boy from the slums of Mumbai, who crafted his rapper ride from growing up in the streets, has become a poster boy now. The 2015 smash hit by Vivian 'Mere Gully Mein' under Sony Music just hits two million views on YouTube on 4 July 2017.

Check out the video:

The song that is featured in the teaser, that just got released yesterday, has already taken over social media. According to Divine, the film director Anurag Kashyap has been his favourite.

Says Divine, “This was for my favourite director with my favourite producer and my debut. I gave whatever I had!"

The movie is scheduled to release on 10 November.

Check out the teaser of Mukkabaaz:

On being asked more about the song Divine didn’t share much and asked us to wait for the full song.

Image: Artist's Facebook

Vivian Fernandes Divine Bollywood Anand L Rai Mukkabaaz Farak Anurag Kashyap Sony Music
