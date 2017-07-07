Birthday Special: Best of Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: Famous Indian pop-rock, Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher, who is influenced by Indian folk and sufi music celebrates his birthday today,7 July.

This prime candidate amongst the contemporary sufi singers has contributed more than 700 songs to the Indian music industry. He has won Padma Shri award in 2017.

Kher is known for his unique and powerful voice and music. This has established him as one of the most successful and popular playback singers of India.

On his Birthday, Radioandmusic has put some of his famous songs together as a tribute to his singing career.

Check out the songs below:

Teri Deewani

Allah Ke Bande

Saiyyan

Ya Rabba

Tauba Tauba

Chak Lein De

Kaun Hain Voh

Jay Jaykara

Tere Naal Ishqa

Tu Kya Jaane