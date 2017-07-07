Birthday Special: Best of Kailash Kher
MUMBAI: Famous Indian pop-rock, Bollywood playback singer Kailash Kher, who is influenced by Indian folk and sufi music celebrates his birthday today,7 July.
This prime candidate amongst the contemporary sufi singers has contributed more than 700 songs to the Indian music industry. He has won Padma Shri award in 2017.
Kher is known for his unique and powerful voice and music. This has established him as one of the most successful and popular playback singers of India.
On his Birthday, Radioandmusic has put some of his famous songs together as a tribute to his singing career.
Check out the songs below:
Teri Deewani
Allah Ke Bande
Saiyyan
Ya Rabba
Tauba Tauba
Chak Lein De
Kaun Hain Voh
Jay Jaykara
Tere Naal Ishqa
Tu Kya Jaane