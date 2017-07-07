AR Rahman shortlisted for World Soundtrack Award

MUMBAI: AR Rahman is shortlisted for another international award for 'Viceroy’s House'. He is nominated for Public Choice Award. This is not the first time he has been nominated for an international award; he has won many international awards like Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, Golden Globe etc.

The Public Choice Award for the Best Score of the Year is an award by the World Soundtrack Academy. The general public around the globe can vote for their favourite nominees.

Every year the World Soundtrack Academy and Film Fest Gent presents awards for the Best Composer Of The Year, Best Score, Best Song Composed For Film and several others during the official World Soundtrack Awards Gala and Concert.

Vote for our favourite Indian composer AR Rahman at https://www.wsavoting.com/en/publicchoice/47