News |  06 Jul 2017 18:50 |  By RnMTeam

The Chainsmokers to headline Road to ULTRA India

MUMBAI: Ultra Worldwide will be making its long-awaited foray into the Indian sub-continent this September with two Road To ULTRA shows in Mumbai and New Delhi, on the 7 and 8 September, respectively.

Headlining both shows, Road To ULTRA India will feature one of the most sought-after electronic-pop duos in the world, The Chainsmokers. Armed with multiple chart-topping hits including ‘Closer’, ‘Don’t Let Me Down’, ‘Paris’, ‘Roses’, ‘All We Know’ and many more, their debut album, ‘Memories…Do Not Open’ charted at #1 on the US Billboard 200, US Top Dance/Electronic Album and UK Dance Albums (OCC).

The Chainsmokers will be accompanied by a plethora of dance music stars including:

Slushii

One of the fastest rising stars in dance music, famed for his genre-defying sets including Trap, Dubstep, Future Bass, Hardstyle and Electro House influences. Slushii is a firepower personality on stage. Expect to hear multiple hit songs in the form of ‘Twinbow’, ‘Catch Me’, ‘So Long’, ‘Emptiness’ and many more.

Rezz

At just 20 years old, this young music producer plays a smashing brand of dark and sinister techno. Signed to deadmau5’s ‘Mau5 Trap’ imprint, and with an eight track album titled ‘Mass Manipulation’ due for release on 4 August, she is one of the most promising talents on the international dance music scene right now.

Getter

The hit-maker behind ‘Head Splitter’, ‘Rip N Dip’, ‘Fricken Dope’ and ‘Something New’, American producer, DJ and rapper, Getter has a unique style that spans multiple genres including Dubstep, Trap, Bass House and Hip Hop.

Sam Feldt

One of the finest Dutch DJs and Deep House music producers, Sam Feldt was crowned the “modern house superstar” by Billboard. His song, ‘Show Me Love’ charted across many countries with Gold certifications and his tracks frequently chart on Billboard Dance/Electronic songs and UK Singles chart.

Lost Kings

One of the finest American DJ duos based out of Los Angeles, Lost Kings gained millions of streams for their debut track, ‘Bad’. They have provided official remixes for Rihanna, Imagine Dragons, Krewella and Halsey, and incorporate Progressive House, Melodic House and Bass House into their sets.

Mykris

The French Progressive House DJ has performed at numerous ULTRA events around the world.

As well as top tier talent, fans can expect cutting-edge stage production, world-class visuals, lighting, cryogenic and pyrotechnics, these two Road To ULTRA shows are brought to India for the first time by ULTRA Worldwide and Percept Live.

Road to ULTRA Mumbai and Road to ULTRA New Delhi are two of an incredible eight individual events that ULTRA Worldwide will host in Asia throughout the month of September. For the full calendar of remaining ULTRA events in Asia, see below. For all ULTRA Worldwide dates, head to www.umfworldwide.com

Tickets will go live on 9 July and can be purchased on www.bookmyshow.com with tickets starting from INR.2000 across categories including Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond.

