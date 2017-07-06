RadioandMusic
Shreya Ghoshal's to release new single on 10 July

MUMBAI: Since 2002, she has been crooning songs with her enthralling voice, but one never seems to get enough of her. The audience wants more of Shreya and going by the popular demand she is all set to release her single ‘Dhadkane Azaad Hai’.

The single is all set to release on 10 July on her official YouTube channel. The video is filmed in the most beautiful locations of Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

Commenting on the same, Shreya says, "I am too excited to be doing these new things this year apart from all my film work and concerts. To be able to make music without the boundaries of a film always gives me so much joy, but this time I took it on me to produce the whole thing myself. So my talented friends came together, and I got the dream team to work with on this single. Deepak Pandit composed such a beautiful tune, on the extraordinary lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. Director and DOP Parasher Baruah shot this video in exactly the way I had imagined. The magic happened and I can't wait to now present this work on the 10th of July, which will be released on my YouTube Channel."

The town is filled with excitement to see what Shreya has to offer through her single. Keep reading Radioandmusic for more updates.

