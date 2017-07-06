RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jul 2017 11:36 |  By RnMTeam

'Shape of you' becomes Britain's most streamed song

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran's track ‘Shape Of You’ has overtaken rapper Drake's ‘One dance’ to become Britain's most streamed song of all time.

The singer-songwriter continues a record-breaking run with the latest title, which was revealed as he was announced as Britain's biggest musician of 2017 so far, according to the Official Charts Company's quarterly update, reports mirror.co.uk.

Sheeran's third album "Divide" is the biggest selling album of the year, while "Shape of you" has surpassed a staggering 184 million streams since its release in January.

The musician's album ‘X’-- first released in 2014 -- is the third biggest selling record of the year.

(Source: IANS)

