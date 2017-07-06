'Ruk Jaana Nahin' was Vinod Khanna's favourite song

MUMBAI: Actor Akshaye Khanna says popular song ‘Ruk Jaana Nahin’ from the 1974 film ‘Imtihan’ was the favourite song of his father and late actor and politician Vinod Khanna, who died earlier this year.

Akshaye, along with veteran actress Sridevi appeared on popular children singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6’ to promote their new film ‘Mom’. Both the actors were touched when they heard contestant Dhroon Tickoo sing the song ‘Ruk Jaana Nahin’, which was picturised on Vinod Khanna.

"This song was my father's favourite song and you sang it so beautifully. I am so glad that I could see you performing this song live as it was absolutely mesmerising," Akshaye said.

Sridevi felt the same, and said: "This is one of my favourite songs too and you sang it with so much soul and passion. I'm completely touched. You are a great singer, keep up the good work."

The episode of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 6’ featuring Sridevi and Akshaye will be aired on Saturday on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)