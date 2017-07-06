Red FM finds a perfect competitor for 'Dhinchak Pooja'

MUMBAI: Red FM Delhi had the most amazing time with actor-singer Guru Randhawa who visited the studio to promote his new release ‘High Rated Gabru’. RJ Aashish and RJ Kisna went a bit wild on imagination and came up with a tough competitor for Randhawa.

The singer was asked to compose a song in Dhinchak Pooja style. Yes, you heard it bang on! Sportingly, the ‘Suit Suit Karda’ hitmaker created four to five songs on the spot with the RJs.

Let us not spoil the fun by writing it all here. Watch out the video below to know if Randhawa manages to beat Dhinchak Pooja.

