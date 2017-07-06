RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jul 2017 17:31 |  By RnMTeam

Red FM finds a perfect competitor for 'Dhinchak Pooja'

MUMBAI: Red FM Delhi had the most amazing time with actor-singer Guru Randhawa who visited the studio to promote his new release ‘High Rated Gabru’. RJ Aashish and RJ Kisna went a bit wild on imagination and came up with a tough competitor for Randhawa.

The singer was asked to compose a song in Dhinchak Pooja style. Yes, you heard it bang on! Sportingly, the ‘Suit Suit Karda’ hitmaker created four to five songs on the spot with the RJs.

Let us not spoil the fun by writing it all here. Watch out the video below to know if Randhawa manages to beat Dhinchak Pooja.

Also Read: Same old, same old style: 'High Rated Gabru' of Guru Randhawa

Tags
Red FM Guru Randhawa Dhinchak Pooja High Rated Gabru
Related news
News | 04 Jul 2017

Same old, same old style: 'High Rated Gabru' of Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: The famous 'Suit Suit Karda' singer Guru Randhawa has released his latest Punjabi song ‘High Rated Gabru’. He has composed, sung and penned down his new song that was shot in exotic locations of USA.

read more
News | 24 Jun 2017

RJ Malishka leaves her fans gushing after Iftaari organized by Red FM

MUMBAI: One of the most famous RJs in the country, RJ Malishka, did her bit for her special listeners this Ramadan.

read more
News | 13 Jun 2017

Red FM Mumbai studio raided by Tiger; RJs dance

MUMBAI: FM radio today, has turned out to be one of the most entertaining hangout places. Building the gap between the audience and Bollywood, the hub for promoting each new release is a radio station.

read more
News | 26 May 2017

Red FM dances to the tunes of the 'Radio Song'

MUMBAI: The country has been dancing to the beats of ‘Radio Song’. In fact, the catchy lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya are making it to every party and now, it has caught the fancy of the radio industry.

read more
News | 24 May 2017

RJ Malishka to host KASHISH 2017 for the second time

MUMBAI: Red FM's RJ Malishka will be on-ground once again hosting the opening ceremony of the 8th edition of KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival with singer/model and former ‘Big Boss 8’ contestant Sushant Divgikar.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BARC Week 26: Mastiii continues to be at the top; MTV Beats HD enters chart

MUMBAI: In week 26 of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), all India (U+R) did not see siread more

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd. continues to be in top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work for in 2017

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Ltd., the parent company of Radio City has emerged as a leader in the ‘Inread more

News
Accedo and Telekom to offer VR experience for live concerts

MUMBAI: Accedo, the video experience pioneer, today announced that it is working with Telekom in read more

News
Weekly radio programme launched by NFDC prior to its Monsoon Filmfest

NEW DEHI: In a new initiative to reach out to the people to see meaningful cinema, the National read more

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

top# 5 articles

1
I've never taken an off: Salil Acharya

MUMBAI : Salil Acharya is a radio jockey, TV show host, actor and producer. The ‘Aashiqui 2’ actor is happy to be able to "master quite a few things...read more

2
Shreya Ghoshal's to release new single on 10 July

MUMBAI: Since 2002, she has been crooning songs with her enthralling voice, but one never seems to get enough of her. The audience wants more of...read more

3
The Goggle Song: Just another unsuccessful attempt to be different

MUMBAI: The upcoming film ‘Mubarakan’ released its new song ‘The Goggle Song’. The track is sung by five famous Bollywood playback names, Sonu Nigam...read more

4
DJ duo Lost Stories embrace a 360-degree marketing campaign for Tomorrowland campaign

MUMBAI: With less than a month to, the EDM powerhouse DJ duo Lost Stories comprising of Rishabh Joshi and Prayag Mehta have put together a master...read more

5
Celine Dion enjoys lots of fittings for all outfitS

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion goes for a lot of fitting sessions before she zeroes on one outfit. The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer has been working...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group