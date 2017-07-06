RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jul 2017 11:35 |  By RnMTeam

Katy Perry 'stalks' Celine Dion

MUMBAI: American pop star Katy Perry has been following singer Celine Dion during her stay in Paris.

The 32-year-old has documented her efforts to track the Canadian star during her stay in the French capital, posting a video of Dion posing for a photoshoot on a balcony on her Instagram story, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

As she sees Dion from a distance, Perry says: "There she is. Celine Dion in Paris.On a balcony."

As Dion puts one leg on the balcony as part of the photoshoot, Perry shouts: "Yes queen! Oh, work that leg. Work that leg. Yes queen. Yes!"

Perry is a long-time fan of the music icon and hailed Dion following her memorable performance at the Billboard Music Awards in May.

(Source: IANS)

