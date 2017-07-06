RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jul 2017 20:21 |  By RnMTeam

I needed someone to complement Sonu (Nigam) Ji's vocals: Amaal Mallik on 'The Goggle Song'

MUMBAI: Amaal Mallik recently composed for ‘The Goggle Song’ from the movie ‘Mubarakan’ which was released today, 6 July. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam, Armaan Malik, Amaal Mallik , Tulsi Kumar and Neeti Mohan.

Commenting on his composition thought, Amaal commented, “I really needed someone to go and complement Sonu Ji's vocals and I tried various textures. Something in me was never sure as to I would finalise the other voice of Arjun Kapoor. I had Sonu Nigam as one, needed another voice and after trying a few voices Arjun, Anees Sir and I zeroed ion Armaan. During the dub I heard how he had tweaked his texture to nature of this song. I knew I had my second voice. The audience is going to hear him like never before! You'll also hear my voice lingering in the hook lines. "

Amaal made sure that the Dhols are recorded live, so the wedding feel and energy is felt in the song and remains intact. There's a constant give and take between the urban and desi elements in the production and the perfect blend of both give s it the kick it needs to make you get up and dance.

Amaal also said, "I believe a song needs to be produced in a way, that when you close your eyes, you can imagine the video. That's always the path I follow. When we locked Goggle's production, I could picture a wedding and how the song would be shot. That was all I needed to feel assured."

‘The Goggle Song’ has a clubby dubstep meets Bhangra approach along with a simple Punjabi melody with quirky lyrics by the very talented Kumaar .

Next Amaal will be composing the music for ‘Golmaal 4’ but, it’s yet not disclosed as to how many songs he will be composing.

