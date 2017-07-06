RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jul 2017 19:59

Colors Infinity's 'The Stage' to return soon

MUMBAI: India's first ever homegrown English singing talent hunt show ‘The Stage’ is all set to make its comeback on Colors Infinity. The show that premiered in 2015 and witnessed two seasons since then will return with its third season.

The series is produced by SOL Productions. The earlier seasons were hosted by Shibani Dandekar and judged by Vishal Dadlani, Monica Dogra, Ehsaan Noorani and Devraj Sanyal.

The third season of ‘The Stage’ is coming soon. The official Twitter page of Colors Infinity released a promo for the singing talent hunt. The judges too are excited about the same.

Check out the tweets below:

The Stage Colors Infinity Vishal Dadlani Monica Dogra Ehsaan Noorani Devraj Sanyal Shibani Dandekar
