Colors Infinity's 'The Stage' to return soon

MUMBAI: India's first ever homegrown English singing talent hunt show ‘The Stage’ is all set to make its comeback on Colors Infinity. The show that premiered in 2015 and witnessed two seasons since then will return with its third season.

The series is produced by SOL Productions. The earlier seasons were hosted by Shibani Dandekar and judged by Vishal Dadlani, Monica Dogra, Ehsaan Noorani and Devraj Sanyal.

The third season of ‘The Stage’ is coming soon. The official Twitter page of Colors Infinity released a promo for the singing talent hunt. The judges too are excited about the same.

India's only English music talent hunt is back with a new season! @RenaultIndia presents #TheStage3!

Participate on: https://t.co/56dKu258Dz pic.twitter.com/eD7WlUBAvt — Colors Infinity (@colors_infinity) July 6, 2017

Here we go! If you express yourself musically in English, show up. #TheStage3 https://t.co/HEIOVfCcGM — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 6, 2017

Let's do this! The hunt has officially begun! who's in?? https://t.co/tMuwMlIupu — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) July 6, 2017