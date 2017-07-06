RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  06 Jul 2017 11:45 |  By RnMTeam

Celine Dion enjoys lots of fittings for all outfitS

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion goes for a lot of fitting sessions before she zeroes on one outfit.

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer has been working with stylist Law Roach for the last year, but he insists they never plan the specific looks he creates for her as everything they do is organic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It's really organic with us. Nothing's really planned out. We have fittings, lots of fittings, because we both enjoy it. She enjoys it a lot, and we just kind of live in the moment," Roach told WWD magazine.

Roach is keen that the 49-year-old promotes more up-and-coming designers in the future.

"I would love to introduce her to more of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, (CFDA) designers. There's a lot of new talent that I think is very important to help nurture and to support," Roach said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Celine Dion My Heart Will Go On Council of Fashion Designers of America
Related news
News | 06 Jul 2017

Katy Perry 'stalks' Celine Dion

MUMBAI: American pop star Katy Perry has been following singer Celine Dion during her stay in Paris.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2017

Dion, Radiohead Manchester concerts rearranged

MUMBAI: Concerts by singer Celine Dion and band ‘Radiohead’ at Manchester Arena have been moved or postponed after last month's terror attack.

read more
News | 26 May 2017

JLo, Backstreet Boys to perform in Vegas despite terror threats

MUMBAI: Singers Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and the musical band Backstreet Boys will perform here despite terror threats.

read more
News | 24 May 2017

Celine Dion wore dress packed with tissues

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion's sleeves on her gown she adorned at the Billboard Music Awards were packed up with tissue paper, according to her stylist Law Roach.

read more
News | 02 Mar 2017

EIC writes a farewell song for Arnab Goswami, Titanic style

MUMBAI: The face of modern Indian journalism, Arnab Goswami, whose departure from Times Now had probably been bigger than any story he had covered. The man is known for his emotional connect with the country and his time-to-time outbursts regarding the same had gained him nationwide fame.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd. continues to be in top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work for in 2017

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Ltd., the parent company of Radio City has emerged as a leader in the ‘Inread more

News
Accedo and Telekom to offer VR experience for live concerts

MUMBAI: Accedo, the video experience pioneer, today announced that it is working with Telekom in read more

News
Weekly radio programme launched by NFDC prior to its Monsoon Filmfest

NEW DEHI: In a new initiative to reach out to the people to see meaningful cinema, the National read more

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

top# 5 articles

1
Kerry Katona cuts hair in support of daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona has cut her hair so that she and her three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge have the same short style following the toddlers...read more

2
'Shape of you' becomes Britain's most streamed song

MUMBAI: Singer Ed Sheeran's track ‘Shape Of You’ has overtaken rapper Drake's ‘One dance’ to become Britain's most streamed song of all time. The...read more

3
Same old, same old style: 'High Rated Gabru' of Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: The famous 'Suit Suit Karda' singer Guru Randhawa has released his latest Punjabi song ‘High Rated Gabru’. He has composed, sung and penned...read more

4
DJ duo Lost Stories embrace a 360-degree marketing campaign for Tomorrowland campaign

MUMBAI: With less than a month to, the EDM powerhouse DJ duo Lost Stories comprising of Rishabh Joshi and Prayag Mehta have put together a master...read more

5
Honey Singh composes new tunes

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is going to release some new tunes soon. ‘Blue Eyes’ hitmaker has composed 30 to 40 tunes from various genres across the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group