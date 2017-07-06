Celine Dion enjoys lots of fittings for all outfitS

MUMBAI: Singer Celine Dion goes for a lot of fitting sessions before she zeroes on one outfit.

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ singer has been working with stylist Law Roach for the last year, but he insists they never plan the specific looks he creates for her as everything they do is organic, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It's really organic with us. Nothing's really planned out. We have fittings, lots of fittings, because we both enjoy it. She enjoys it a lot, and we just kind of live in the moment," Roach told WWD magazine.

Roach is keen that the 49-year-old promotes more up-and-coming designers in the future.

"I would love to introduce her to more of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, (CFDA) designers. There's a lot of new talent that I think is very important to help nurture and to support," Roach said.

(Source: IANS)