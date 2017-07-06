'Bhole Chale' video to launch on Kailash Kher's birthday

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Kailash Kher will unveil the video of his last year's single ‘Bhole Chale’ on his 44th birthday on Friday.

"Seven is a symbol of Shivling and my name is the abode of Shiv (Kailash) and Shravan is also in the month of July so, what could be more auspicious for us to release this? 'Bhole Chale' as a single was released on my birthday last year with our own Kailasa Records label.

"This time again my team at Kailasa records/entertainment are releasing the video as a birthday gift for me on 7 July 2017 which I would like to in return share it with all those who still believe in simple things of life," Kailash said in a statement.

The ‘Allah Ke Bande’ hitmaker says ‘Bhole Chale’ is a "simple and eccentric gift to all the music nomads and millions of Shiv bhakts all over the world... a gift to all those who await for the moment to capture bliss of life."

(Source: IANS)