News |  05 Jul 2017

Sony Music eyeing Punjab's best; signs Hardy Sandhu

MUMBAI: Sony Music signed up with another high profile singer Hardy Sandhu. Sandhu started his career as a cricketer but due to an injury had to quit and shifted his focus to becoming a full fledge famous Punjabi singer. His singing career started in 2012 with song ‘Tequilla Shot’ and he has won and been nominated for many awards.

With this collaboration, Sony Music Punjab now manages two of the top five Punjabi artists. Sony music Punjab will soon announce the name of other Punjabi singers signed under the label.

Sony Music India marketing director Sanujeet Bhujabal said, “Punjab has the highest pop consumption and the fans are unique here. Our strategy was always to work with the top artists and present fans with new age music. With Hardy, we are working on some great music and fun collaborations with Indian and international artists. We are confident on delivering the best in music with him.”

Adding on Hardy Sandhu says, “100MN views for ‘Backbone’ and now a signing deal with the best label, I couldn’t have asked for more. I thank God and my family for their support. I am very excited to be working with an able team and am keen to release some great music for my fans. Thanks for the love, keep it coming!”

