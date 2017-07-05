RadioandMusic
News |  05 Jul 2017 15:50 |  By RnMTeam

'Radha' was a fun track to create: Pritam

MUMBAI: Composer Pritam Chakraborty says he knew the song of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ titled ‘Radha’ will be an instant hit.

The song was released on 21 June by Red Chillies Entertainment and Sony Music India. It got two million views within 10 days on music streaming service Saavn, read a statement.

"'Radha' was a fun track to create and I had a blast in the process. I knew the love for the song would be instant. Getting two million streams is phenomenal, thank you for the love," Pritam said.

Pritam has given music to the song, sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Shahid Mallya. Irshad Kamil has penned the lyrics.

The Imtiaz Ali directorial is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will showcase actress Anushka Sharma essaying the role of a Gujarati girl named Sejal Jhaveri, while Shah Rukh plays a Punjabi guy named Harinder Singh Nehra. The film is all set to release on 4 August.

The team has come out with another song ‘Beech beech mein’.

(Source: IANS)

