My IIFA performance in New York will be special: Rahman

MUMBAI: He has performed the world over, but Oscar winning Indian music composer A.R. Rahman says his show at the upcoming 18th IIFA celebrations will be "special" because it celebrates his musical journey of 25 years.

"It's special because of the way it's mounted. It's more or less 25 years of my music... and I feel very happy. We have a great orchestra from New York, and our own band... I think it's going to be special," Rahman said here on Tuesday night at a much-delayed press conference here.

Without revealing much about what fans in New York can expect from his performance, Rahman said: "We have a kind of flow where we start with the first song I did and then it's a musical exploration into what I am doing now."

Rahman will regale the audience with his memorable tunes at IIFA Rocks -- a musical extravaganza that's part of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) celebrations. It will take place at the MetLife Stadium on14 July, and will also see Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on stage.

"It's very exciting to see IIFA spreading the flavour of our culture all over the world. I have seen the glitz and glamour (it offers) and the love that people have for IIFA," he said.

Awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010, Rahman is a two-time Academy Award winner whose works have also been celebrated with two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards and 15 Filmfare Awards South.

Given that he has worked in multiple international films, he has his own fan following in the US.

He is also set to begin his ‘Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow’ tour which too marks 25 years of his journey in the music industry. It starts on 8 July at Wembley in London.

The music maestro's journey from the hit song ‘Roja’ to ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’ will be celebrated at the tour.

Earlier, Rahman had described his journey as "memorable and magical".

(Source: IANS)