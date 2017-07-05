RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jul 2017 11:26 |  By RnMTeam

My IIFA performance in New York will be special: Rahman

MUMBAI: He has performed the world over, but Oscar winning Indian music composer A.R. Rahman says his show at the upcoming 18th IIFA celebrations will be "special" because it celebrates his musical journey of 25 years.

"It's special because of the way it's mounted. It's more or less 25 years of my music... and I feel very happy. We have a great orchestra from New York, and our own band... I think it's going to be special," Rahman said here on Tuesday night at a much-delayed press conference here.

Without revealing much about what fans in New York can expect from his performance, Rahman said: "We have a kind of flow where we start with the first song I did and then it's a musical exploration into what I am doing now."

Rahman will regale the audience with his memorable tunes at IIFA Rocks -- a musical extravaganza that's part of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) celebrations. It will take place at the MetLife Stadium on14 July, and will also see Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on stage.

"It's very exciting to see IIFA spreading the flavour of our culture all over the world. I have seen the glitz and glamour (it offers) and the love that people have for IIFA," he said.

Awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2010, Rahman is a two-time Academy Award winner whose works have also been celebrated with two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe, four National Film Awards, fifteen Filmfare Awards and 15 Filmfare Awards South.

Given that he has worked in multiple international films, he has his own fan following in the US.

He is also set to begin his ‘Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow’ tour which too marks 25 years of his journey in the music industry. It starts on 8 July at Wembley in London.

The music maestro's journey from the hit song ‘Roja’ to ‘Kaatru Veliyidai’ will be celebrated at the tour.

Earlier, Rahman had described his journey as "memorable and magical".

(Source: IANS)

Tags
A.R. Rahman music composer IIFA
Related news
News | 04 Jul 2017

Rahman wasn't sure on doing Partition film: Gurinder Chadha

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha says music maestro A.R. Rahman was not completely sure of doing ‘Partition: 1947’ and that he came on board only after she showed him a cut of the film.

read more
News | 27 Jun 2017

G.V. Prakash sings for uncle A.R. Rahman in 'Mersal'

MUMBAI: Actor-composer G.V. Prakash Kumar on Monday said he has sung an "energetic" number in Oscar winning music maestro A.R. Rahman's composition for upcoming Tamil actioner ‘Mersal’.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2017

Dream realised by working with Rahman: Sridevi

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sridevi on Thursday said her dream to work with double Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman was finally realised with her coming Hindi suspense drama ‘Mom’.

read more
News | 19 Jun 2017

AR Rahman prays for London fire victims

MUMBAI: Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman on Sunday offered prayers to the families of the victims of the fire that engulfed the Grenfell Tower in London. The fire has claimed 30 lives and left another 28 people missing and presumed dead.

read more
News | 30 May 2017

Rahman's son makes Hindi singing debut

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman's son A.R. Ameen made his singing debut in Hindi with ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’. Ameen, 14, has sung the song ‘Mard Maratha’ for the James Erskine directorial, which released on 26 May .

read more

RnM Biz

News
Weekly radio programme launched by NFDC prior to its Monsoon Filmfest

NEW DEHI: In a new initiative to reach out to the people to see meaningful cinema, the National read more

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

News
Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offeriread more

News
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed read more

top# 5 articles

1
Brijesh Shandaliya moves from 'Swagger' to 'Swag'

MUMBAI: 2015 was a turning point in singer Brijesh Shandaliya’s career, as ‘Banno Tera Swagger’ from 'Tanu Weds Manu' happened to him. Since, then...read more

2
Same old, same old style: 'High Rated Gabru' of Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: The famous 'Suit Suit Karda' singer Guru Randhawa has released his latest Punjabi song ‘High Rated Gabru’. He has composed, sung and penned...read more

3
Kerry Katona cuts hair in support of daughter

MUMBAI: Singer Kerry Katona has cut her hair so that she and her three-year-old daughter Dylan-Jorge have the same short style following the toddlers...read more

4
'Phir Wahi' a heart-wrenching song

MUMBAI: 'Jagga Jasoos' released its new song ‘Phir Wahi’. A heart-wrenching song about losing someone you love sung by Arijit Singh and penned down...read more

5
My IIFA performance in New York will be special: Rahman

MUMBAI: He has performed the world over, but Oscar winning Indian music composer A.R. Rahman says his show at the upcoming 18th IIFA celebrations...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group