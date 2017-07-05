Madhur Bhandarkar visits Radio Mirchi to promote 'Indu Sarkar'

MUMBAI: It’s been long since a radio station has had a director as their guest for movie promotions. But, Radio Mirchi broke this usual star movie promotion formula by getting Madhur Bhandarkar to their studio.

To promote the film, Bhandarkar along with Kirti Kulhari stepped into the Mirchi studio to talk about the film and share their experience of working on ‘Indu Sarkar’.

The city too welcomed the director who is best known for his realistic movies like ‘Fashion’, ‘Heroine’ and ‘Page 3’.

Bhandarkar returns to the silver screen with yet another unusual drama, after his 2015 film ‘Calender Girls’. His upcoming flick ‘Indu Sarkar’ features Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Anupam Kher. The film is all set to release on 28 July.