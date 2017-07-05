RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jul 2017 19:07 |  By RnMTeam

Jennifer Lopez releases new song

MUMBAI: American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has officially released her new single ‘Ni Tú Ni Yo’ featuring Gente de Zona.

The singer released the song on Monday as she performed it at a gig here, reports billboard.com.

‘Ni Tú Ni Yo’ is set to appear on Lopez's upcoming Spanish-language album, to be released in September.

A music video for the single will premiere on 10 July.

‘Ni Tú Ni Yo’ comes after ‘Mírate’, which she performed at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in April 2017.

Lopez, who has also given voice to the character of Shira in ‘Ice Age: Collision Course’-- which will premiere in India on 16 July on Star Movies and Star Movies HD, officially announced the single on her Instagram on 30 June.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jennifer Lopez Ni Tú Ni Yo Gente de Zona
Related news
News | 10 Jun 2017

Jennifer Lopez has a ladder in her closet

MUMBAI: American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez has a ladder in her wardrobe, so she can reach her vast array of clothes.

read more
News | 09 Jun 2017

JLo 'completely delusional right now'

MUMBAI: Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez has reportedly refused to believe that her boyfriend, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, cheated on her with a model named Lauren Hunter. "Jennifer is completely delusional right now," a friend of Lopez told radaronline.com.

read more
News | 06 Jun 2017

JLo forces beau to fire female staffers

MUMBAI : Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez reportedly forced her beau Alex Rodriguez to fire attractive female staffers because she didn't want beautiful women around him.

read more
News | 26 May 2017

JLo, Backstreet Boys to perform in Vegas despite terror threats

MUMBAI: Singers Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and the musical band Backstreet Boys will perform here despite terror threats.

read more
News | 04 May 2017

Drake's rep slams Brussaux's paternity accusation

MUMBAI: Retired porn star Sophie Brussaux says she's three and a half months pregnant after having "sexual hangouts" with rapper Drake in Amsterdam. Drake's representative says the accusations may not be true, questioning her character and background.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd. continues to be in top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work for in 2017

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Ltd., the parent company of Radio City has emerged as a leader in the ‘Inread more

News
Accedo and Telekom to offer VR experience for live concerts

MUMBAI: Accedo, the video experience pioneer, today announced that it is working with Telekom in read more

News
Weekly radio programme launched by NFDC prior to its Monsoon Filmfest

NEW DEHI: In a new initiative to reach out to the people to see meaningful cinema, the National read more

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

top# 5 articles

1
'Baaraat Company' music launches in a "mandap"

MUMBAI: Syed Afzal Ahmed upcoming release ‘Baaraat Company’ officially launched its music today at JW Marriott, Mumbai, mandap. Yes, the stage was...read more

2
Katy Perry slammed over ad

MUMBAI: Pop star Katy Perry has been slammed over an Australian ad in which she tells her dog to go and "chase" koalas. The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’...read more

3
Honey Singh composes new tunes

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is going to release some new tunes soon. ‘Blue Eyes’ hitmaker has composed 30 to 40 tunes from various genres across the...read more

4
Muzik247 releases Gowry Lekshmi's song from 'Yaagam' Christian devotional album

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Gowry Lekshmi from '...read more

5
DJ duo Lost Stories embrace a 360-degree marketing campaign for Tomorrowland campaign

MUMBAI: With less than a month to, the EDM powerhouse DJ duo Lost Stories comprising of Rishabh Joshi and Prayag Mehta have put together a master...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group