Jay Z describes experience of being black in US

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z has described his experience of being black in the US in a documentary, which also features Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Trevor Noah and Will Smith.

The 47-year-old, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, has given his views on race issues in America in an interview for the ‘Footnotes for The Story of O.J’ which is based on James "O. J." Simpson, an American football running back, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the video clip, Jay Z, who recently released his ‘4:44’ album, said: "As black people -- because we never had anything, which is understandable - we get to a place, and we just think we separate ourselves from the culture."

Jay Z elaborated on his views, giving examples of golfer Tiger Woods and Simpson.

The rapper said he can "understand" Simpson and Woods, both of whom have seen their reputations damaged by high-profile scandals.

"O.J. would get to a space where he's like, 'I'm not black, I'm O.J.' Like Tiger Woods would get to a space and think, 'I'm above the culture.' And that same person when he's playing golf and playing great, you're protected," he said.

"When you're not, they're going to put pictures of you drunk driving and, like, embarrass you. That world will eat you up and spit you out... I understand it, because the psychological damage is so real. It's so real.

"It's going to take for the way showers to do it and then not get to that point and turn into, like, 'I ain't black! I'm O.J.' Like, he made it! Like, he made it. Then it was like he cut all ties. Now the next generation of guys can't come with him," he added.

(Souce: IANS)