RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jul 2017 15:27 |  By RnMTeam

Jay Z describes experience of being black in US

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z has described his experience of being black in the US in a documentary, which also features Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Trevor Noah and Will Smith.

The 47-year-old, who was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, has given his views on race issues in America in an interview for the ‘Footnotes for The Story of O.J’ which is based on James "O. J." Simpson, an American football running back, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the video clip, Jay Z, who recently released his ‘4:44’ album, said: "As black people -- because we never had anything, which is understandable - we get to a place, and we just think we separate ourselves from the culture."

Jay Z elaborated on his views, giving examples of golfer Tiger Woods and Simpson.

The rapper said he can "understand" Simpson and Woods, both of whom have seen their reputations damaged by high-profile scandals.

"O.J. would get to a space where he's like, 'I'm not black, I'm O.J.' Like Tiger Woods would get to a space and think, 'I'm above the culture.' And that same person when he's playing golf and playing great, you're protected," he said.

"When you're not, they're going to put pictures of you drunk driving and, like, embarrass you. That world will eat you up and spit you out... I understand it, because the psychological damage is so real. It's so real.

"It's going to take for the way showers to do it and then not get to that point and turn into, like, 'I ain't black! I'm O.J.' Like, he made it! Like, he made it. Then it was like he cut all ties. Now the next generation of guys can't come with him," he added.

(Souce: IANS)

Tags
Jay Z Kendrick Lamar Chris Rock Trevor Noah Will Smith
Related news
News | 04 Jul 2017

Kanye West's concert rant made Jay Z slam him in new song

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z slammed rapper Kanye West in his new song called ‘Kill Jay Z’ triggered by West's concert rant last year.

read more
News | 03 Jul 2017

Madonna's manager defends Jay Z against claims of anti-semitic lyrics

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z's lyrics to his new album are based on exaggerated stereotypes to make a point, says music manager Guy Oseary. Jay Z has been accused of using anti-semitic lyrics in his new album.

read more
News | 28 Jun 2017

Beyonce, Jay Z struggling to find permanent home

MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z, who earlier moved into a $400,000-a-month Malibu mansion, will reportedly stay there until September. They are struggling to find a permanent home for themselves.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2017

Beyonce's twins being treated for jaundice

MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z's twins were born premature and are being treated for jaundice. The twins have been in the hospital since their birth a week ago with a "minor issue", according to sources connected with the family.

read more
News | 19 Jun 2017

Beyonce, Jay Z welcome twins

MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z have welcomed twins. The news was reported by Roger Friedman's entertainment portal ShowBiz 411, reports variety.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Weekly radio programme launched by NFDC prior to its Monsoon Filmfest

NEW DEHI: In a new initiative to reach out to the people to see meaningful cinema, the National read more

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

News
Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offeriread more

News
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed read more

top# 5 articles

1
Muzik247 releases Gowry Lekshmi's song from 'Yaagam' Christian devotional album

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Gowry Lekshmi from '...read more

2
'Radha' was a fun track to create: Pritam

MUMBAI: Composer Pritam Chakraborty says he knew the song of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ titled ‘Radha’ will be an instant hit. The...read more

3
'Phir Wahi' a heart-wrenching song

MUMBAI: 'Jagga Jasoos' released its new song ‘Phir Wahi’. A heart-wrenching song about losing someone you love sung by Arijit Singh and penned down...read more

4
Jay Z describes experience of being black in US

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z has described his experience of being black in the US in a documentary, which also features Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Trevor...read more

5
Brijesh Shandaliya moves from 'Swagger' to 'Swag'

MUMBAI: 2015 was a turning point in singer Brijesh Shandaliya’s career, as ‘Banno Tera Swagger’ from 'Tanu Weds Manu' happened to him. Since, then...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group