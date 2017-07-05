Honey Singh composes new tunes

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is going to release some new tunes soon. ‘Blue Eyes’ hitmaker has composed 30 to 40 tunes from various genres across the globe. These tunes are inspired by different genres of music from around the globe.

Singh seems to be working hard for his comeback. According to a source, “He has been spending nearly 12 hours in the studio to create the music. He is also dedicating some more time into hearing and selecting the best to be released for his comeback.”

Now, that’s a big new for all Singh fans!