RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jul 2017 19:56 |  By RnMTeam

Honey Singh composes new tunes

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is going to release some new tunes soon. ‘Blue Eyes’ hitmaker has composed 30 to 40 tunes from various genres across the globe. These tunes are inspired by different genres of music from around the globe.

Singh seems to be working hard for his comeback. According to a source, “He has been spending nearly 12 hours in the studio to create the music. He is also dedicating some more time into hearing and selecting the best to be released for his comeback.”

Now, that’s a big new for all Singh fans!

Tags
Yo Yo Honey Singh Blue Eyes
Related news
News | 19 Jun 2017

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares his inspiration for working hard

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is known to be a renowned name in the Indian music industry.The music sensation is known to deliver evergreen chartbusters with his huge body of work.

read more
News | 19 Jun 2017

'Angreji Beat' was not recorded formally: Gippy Grewal

MUMBAI: Punjabi actor-singer Gippy Grewal, who is busy promoting his single 'Car Nach Di', says the hit number 'Angreji Beat' that he churned out in collaboration with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in 2011, was not recorded formally.

read more
News | 07 Jun 2017

Yo Yo Honey Singh is a true Rockstar

MUMBAI: The ‘Dheere Dheere Se’ singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, a trendsetter of Indian music industry, recently sponsored a boy’s music lessons. He recently encountered a boy in his vicinity who wanted to pursue music but could not afford to pay the high amount of fee.

read more
News | 15 May 2017

Yo Yo Honey Singh bags PTC Punjabi Film Award 2016 for 'Raat Jashn Di'

MUMBAI: Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh has received an award for the song ‘Raat Jashn Di’ from the movie 'Zorawar' in the category of Best Music Director at PTC Punjabi Film Awards 2016.

read more
News | 10 May 2017

Honey Singh's Bollywood comeback goes unnoticed

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh who was once known as the King of rap had been off the Bollywood circuit for a while now, but the rapper recently made his comeback with a re-created version of his original song ‘The Party Gettin Hot’.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd. continues to be in top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work for in 2017

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Ltd., the parent company of Radio City has emerged as a leader in the ‘Inread more

News
Accedo and Telekom to offer VR experience for live concerts

MUMBAI: Accedo, the video experience pioneer, today announced that it is working with Telekom in read more

News
Weekly radio programme launched by NFDC prior to its Monsoon Filmfest

NEW DEHI: In a new initiative to reach out to the people to see meaningful cinema, the National read more

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

top# 5 articles

1
Muzik247 releases Gowry Lekshmi's song from 'Yaagam' Christian devotional album

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Gowry Lekshmi from '...read more

2
DJ duo Lost Stories embrace a 360-degree marketing campaign for Tomorrowland campaign

MUMBAI: With less than a month to, the EDM powerhouse DJ duo Lost Stories comprising of Rishabh Joshi and Prayag Mehta have put together a master...read more

3
Sony Music eyeing Punjab's best; signs Hardy Sandhu

MUMBAI: Sony Music signed up with another high profile singer Hardy Sandhu. Sandhu started his career as a cricketer but due to an injury had to quit...read more

4
Bakheda: Cute, yet funny take on love

MUMBAI: A new song from the movie ‘Toilet-Ek Prem Katha’ is out now. The song titled ‘Bakheda’ is a cute, yet funny take on love. It depicts the...read more

5
'Beech Beech Mein' - a failed experiment

MUMBAI: A new track from the movie 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' has released today, 4 July. ‘Beech Beech Mein’ is sung by Arijit Singh, Shalmali Kholgade...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group