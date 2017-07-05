RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jul 2017 11:27 |  By RnMTeam

Don't think I've patience for acting: Horan

MUMBAI: Former One Direction star Niall Horan says he is not tempted by Hollywood.

In an interview to The Sun, the singer said that he isn't interested in becoming an actor like Harry Styles, who will make his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan's ‘Dunkirk’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I don't think I have the patience for it. There's a lot of waiting around. With music, you're doing it yourself and you feel like you're in more control.

"I'm a bit of a perfectionist as well. And I feel like I'm alright at this music thing so I might stick to it."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
One Direction Niall Horan
Related news
News | 30 Jun 2017

Niall Horan always tries to flirt with Katy Perry

MUMBAI: Singer Katy Perry says One Direction star Niall Horan is always trying to flirt with her, but she is only ready to be his babysitter. Perry, 32, believes that the nine-year age gap between her and Horan will never allow them to be in a relationship, reports dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2017

Gigi Hadid to call it quits with Zayn Malik

MUMBAI: Relations between singer Zayn Malik and model Gigi Hadid, who have been seeing each other for nearly two years, seem to have hit rock bottom.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2017

Zayn Malik not 'dreading' anymore performing live

MUMBAI: Singer Zayn Malik, who has been battling against anxiety and lack of confidence in performing live, says his anxiety is at a more "manageable place".

read more
News | 21 Jun 2017

Zayn Malik got no celebrity treatment as 'One Direction' member

MUMBAI: Singer Zayn Malik says he got no special treatment as a celebrity when he was part of the band One Direction, and indeed he once had to go through many security checks in America because of his "name" and other things.

read more
News | 20 Jun 2017

Zayn Malik launches line inspired by 'personal style'

MUMBAI: Former One Direction star Zayn Malik, who joined forces with Italian fashion house Donatella Versace to launch his first range last October, has unveiled his second line for the luxury label.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Weekly radio programme launched by NFDC prior to its Monsoon Filmfest

NEW DEHI: In a new initiative to reach out to the people to see meaningful cinema, the National read more

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

News
Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offeriread more

News
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed read more

top# 5 articles

1
'Phir Wahi' a heart-wrenching song

MUMBAI: 'Jagga Jasoos' released its new song ‘Phir Wahi’. A heart-wrenching song about losing someone you love sung by Arijit Singh and penned down...read more

2
Muzik247 releases Gowry Lekshmi's song from 'Yaagam' Christian devotional album

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Gowry Lekshmi from '...read more

3
Jay Z describes experience of being black in US

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z has described his experience of being black in the US in a documentary, which also features Kendrick Lamar, Chris Rock, Trevor...read more

4
'Radha' was a fun track to create: Pritam

MUMBAI: Composer Pritam Chakraborty says he knew the song of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jab Harry met Sejal’ titled ‘Radha’ will be an instant hit. The...read more

5
Brijesh Shandaliya moves from 'Swagger' to 'Swag'

MUMBAI: 2015 was a turning point in singer Brijesh Shandaliya’s career, as ‘Banno Tera Swagger’ from 'Tanu Weds Manu' happened to him. Since, then...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group