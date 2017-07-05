Don't think I've patience for acting: Horan

MUMBAI: Former One Direction star Niall Horan says he is not tempted by Hollywood.

In an interview to The Sun, the singer said that he isn't interested in becoming an actor like Harry Styles, who will make his big screen debut in Christopher Nolan's ‘Dunkirk’, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "I don't think I have the patience for it. There's a lot of waiting around. With music, you're doing it yourself and you feel like you're in more control.

"I'm a bit of a perfectionist as well. And I feel like I'm alright at this music thing so I might stick to it."

(Source: IANS)