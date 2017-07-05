RadioandMusic
DJ duo Lost Stories embrace a 360-degree marketing campaign for Tomorrowland campaign

MUMBAI: With less than a month to, the EDM powerhouse DJ duo Lost Stories comprising of Rishabh Joshi and Prayag Mehta have put together a master marketing plan for their 2017 Tomorrowland showcase. For three years now, the Mumbai-based duo has been going on an annual pilgrimage to Belgium to perform at the world’s most iconic music-Tomorrowland. And this month, on 29 July, it will not be any different as the duo will again take to the stage to enthral their global fans. Apart from their radio hits, the duo will premiere their brand new singles ‘Paradise’ and 'Spread The Fire'. Talks for an official remix by Lost Stories for Belgian brothers DVLM are also underway and will take shape in Belgium and the news maybe announced on the Tomorrowland platform during their set.

Speaking about their Belgium plans Rishabh Joshi and Prayag Mehta from Lost Stories said, “We are going to premiere a lot of new music we have been working on lately. We are giving an opportunity to all the upcoming music producers from India to get their music played in our set at Tomorrowland. Since we love playing Indian sounds in our sets, we have a lot of surprise elements already planned.”

Budweiser, pioneers in shaping electronic music culture in India will bring the second edition of Budweiser x Tomorrowland – the freest place on earth from 5 – 29 July 2017. This year the brand steps up the experience for the fans through – Road to Tomorrowland, a three-week long electronic music experiential which will embody the true spirit of the festival – Freedom. Tomorrowland lovers in India will get a slice-of-life experience of the festival as Budweiser recreates the fun and fervour through a series of house parties and pre-parties headlined by Lost Stories supported by Sound Avatar and Anish Sood, which will culminate with the live-streaming from Belgium through the Budweiser Brew District. The pre-parties will kick-start on 14 July and will go on until 22 July across Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad which will be hosted by leading names in Indian electronic music scene. These parties are themed and tailor-made to build excitement for Tomorrowland by offering a glimpse into the world’s largest electronic music experience with mesmerizing production and sound design.

Amongst the select few artists in the world to have partnered with Snapchat Global, the Official Tomorrowland Live story will feature snippets covering the DJ duo preparing for their set to backstage meet and greets to fan enthusiasm during their set as well shoutouts from other top grossing artists. The official story was viewed by over ten million viewers last year and this year the number is sure to double!

