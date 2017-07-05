RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  05 Jul 2017 21:37 |  By RnMTeam

'Baaraat Company' music launches in a "mandap"

MUMBAI: Syed Afzal Ahmed upcoming release ‘Baaraat Company’ officially launched its music today at JW Marriott, Mumbai, mandap. Yes, the stage was decorated like a wedding mandap.

At the launch were present the star cast Sandeepa Dhar, Anuritta K Jha, Syed Afzal Ahmed, singer Divya Kumar, composer Rishi – Siddharth, singer Sameer Khan, composer Ali Ghani- and producer Archana Chanda from New Age Cinema.

The official music label for the film is Zee Music Company. The title track of the song is sung by Divya Kumar and composed by duo Rishi – Siddharth. Other artists that have worked on the jukebox are Sameer Khan and Ali Ghani.

Sharing a great bond with Divya Kumar, Rishi – Siddharth said, “We always enjoyed working with Divya. We have recorded many songs in the past and our experience has always been memorable.”

Check the song below:

Baaraat Company is a rom-com based in Lucknow where a strict rule of "Yaha pyaar karna mana hai," applies. The trailer of the film has a fresh vibe and an interesting take on arranged marriages.

After directing films that dealt with youth in politics, ‘Youngistaan’ and blood mafia, ‘Laal Rang’, director Syed Ahmad Afzals is now experimenting with a rom-com but in his rooted style which comments on the social context of the story. ‘Baaraat Company’ is shot in the real locations of Lucknow. The film has a thought-provoking subject that will appeal to the sensibilities of all age group.

The film is all set to release on 28 July.

Tags
Baaraat Company Syed Afzal Ahmed JW Marriott Sandeepa Dhar Anuritta K Jha Divya Kumar Sameer Khan Rishi – Siddharth Archana Chanda Ali Ghani New Age Cinema
Related news
News | 21 Mar 2017

Bollywood singers give a sneak peek into BMP Delhi edition

MUMBAI: The office of Hungama Digital Media saw a very vibrant day at work. The already grand office offered a little teaser of what is to be a bash.

read more
News | 07 Mar 2017

Papon en route for second EP, part of his album 'The Story So Far'

MUMBAI: Papon aka Angaraag Mahanta, who is a celebrated multi-instrumentalist, singer and composer, is one of the most recognisable voices in India.

read more
News | 07 Feb 2017

Jubin Nautiyal, Siddharth Mahadevan to go unplugged

MUMBAI: Singers Jubin Nautiyal and Siddharth Mahadevan along with Shahid Mallya, Jasleen Royal and Divya Kumar will come together to perform on ‘MTV Unplugged’. They will be part of the fifth episode of season six of the show, backed by Royal Stag Barrel Select.

read more
News | 11 Jan 2017

Shreya Ghoshal, Amit Trivedi, Badshah to feature on MTV Unplugged Season 6

MUMBAI: After effectively carrying out five melodious seasons, MTV Unplugged is back with a smashing new season to take music to the higher notes.

read more
News | 04 Oct 2016

Five Things To Take Away From Bollywood Music Project

MUMBAI: The two-day long first edition of Bollywood Music Project came to a successful conclusion, despite the unavoidable rainfall on the second day and an eleventh hour headliner act replacement on the first.

read more

RnM Biz

Press Releases
Music Broadcast Ltd. continues to be in top 50 India’s Best Companies to Work for in 2017

MUMBAI: Music Broadcast Ltd., the parent company of Radio City has emerged as a leader in the ‘Inread more

News
Accedo and Telekom to offer VR experience for live concerts

MUMBAI: Accedo, the video experience pioneer, today announced that it is working with Telekom in read more

News
Weekly radio programme launched by NFDC prior to its Monsoon Filmfest

NEW DEHI: In a new initiative to reach out to the people to see meaningful cinema, the National read more

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

top# 5 articles

1
Katy Perry slammed over ad

MUMBAI: Pop star Katy Perry has been slammed over an Australian ad in which she tells her dog to go and "chase" koalas. The ‘Chained to the Rhythm’...read more

2
Honey Singh composes new tunes

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is going to release some new tunes soon. ‘Blue Eyes’ hitmaker has composed 30 to 40 tunes from various genres across the...read more

3
Muzik247 releases Gowry Lekshmi's song from 'Yaagam' Christian devotional album

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Gowry Lekshmi from '...read more

4
DJ duo Lost Stories embrace a 360-degree marketing campaign for Tomorrowland campaign

MUMBAI: With less than a month to, the EDM powerhouse DJ duo Lost Stories comprising of Rishabh Joshi and Prayag Mehta have put together a master...read more

5
Sony Music eyeing Punjab's best; signs Hardy Sandhu

MUMBAI: Sony Music signed up with another high profile singer Hardy Sandhu. Sandhu started his career as a cricketer but due to an injury had to quit...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group