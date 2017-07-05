'Baaraat Company' music launches in a "mandap"

MUMBAI: Syed Afzal Ahmed upcoming release ‘Baaraat Company’ officially launched its music today at JW Marriott, Mumbai, mandap. Yes, the stage was decorated like a wedding mandap.

At the launch were present the star cast Sandeepa Dhar, Anuritta K Jha, Syed Afzal Ahmed, singer Divya Kumar, composer Rishi – Siddharth, singer Sameer Khan, composer Ali Ghani- and producer Archana Chanda from New Age Cinema.

The official music label for the film is Zee Music Company. The title track of the song is sung by Divya Kumar and composed by duo Rishi – Siddharth. Other artists that have worked on the jukebox are Sameer Khan and Ali Ghani.

Sharing a great bond with Divya Kumar, Rishi – Siddharth said, “We always enjoyed working with Divya. We have recorded many songs in the past and our experience has always been memorable.”

Check the song below:

Baaraat Company is a rom-com based in Lucknow where a strict rule of "Yaha pyaar karna mana hai," applies. The trailer of the film has a fresh vibe and an interesting take on arranged marriages.

After directing films that dealt with youth in politics, ‘Youngistaan’ and blood mafia, ‘Laal Rang’, director Syed Ahmad Afzals is now experimenting with a rom-com but in his rooted style which comments on the social context of the story. ‘Baaraat Company’ is shot in the real locations of Lucknow. The film has a thought-provoking subject that will appeal to the sensibilities of all age group.

The film is all set to release on 28 July.