Zedd, Liam Payne's new song to release on 6 July

MUMBAI: Musicians Zedd and Liam Payne's collaboration ‘Get low’ is set to release on Thursday.

They announced their new single on social media with a cover art featuring pink palm trees, a reflective lake and a sandy white beach.

‘Get low’ will follow up Zedd's latest hit song with Alessia Cara, ‘Stay’.

The German DJ first hinted at the new song a few weeks ago. He claimed that it would be "the most urban-ish" song that he had ever created, comparing it to singer Drake's music.

The song would have "Drake-ish influenced sound but very open to something that sounds unique and different," Zedd had posted earlier.

"Liam really pulled it towards a direction that I would not have and I love where it is... I would say it is probably the most urban-ish influenced song I've ever done... it's insanely catchy," he added.

(Source: IANS)