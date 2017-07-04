Sony music and Arko to release a new pop song 'Aainda'

MUMBAI: Sony Music Pop, under the global music giant Sony Music and Indian music composer, singer, songwriter Arko Pravo Mukherjee have come together to release a new pop love balled ‘Aainda – An Ode To Idealistic Love.’

The ‘Saathi Rey’ singer Arko has composed sung and penned down the lyrics of his upcoming song by himself. He made his Bollywood debut in 2012 with the film ‘Jism 2’. He has won stardust award and GiMA award for best director and even won the Radio Mirchi Gold Disc.

For his upcoming release Arko says, “I'm eagerly anticipating this particular release as it's my first non film single with Sony Music, and also because it has been recorded and shot with much care and passion by a team of highly acclaimed creative people."

Adding on Sony Music Lead Pop Rohan Jha says, “Arko is an extremely talented artist and we are very excited to be working with him. When we first heard ‘Aainda’ we were sure we wanted to work with him on this. It has a very commercial hook and the lyrics are instantly relatable. We are currently working on a video concept and star cast and are working for a mid July 2017 release.”

Sony Music Pop has a host of artists under the division which are managed 360, including Arjun Kanungo, Akasa Singh, Divine and have created monstrous hits together.