Shankar Mahadevan Academy and NCPA to offer music course for beginners

MUMBAI: NCPA and Shankar Mahadevan Academy are collaborating for a three-month workshop course. This course is aimed for beginners who wish to learn light music. The course is for 14 above kids, who will learn the basics of singing, two Hindi movie songs with sargams to get the right pitch and inflections.

The class will get to choose the songs from a song library and the sessions will be augmented with access to course materials online. The course will start from 8 July, 11:00 am to 11:45 am at Sea View Room. The course fee is Rs.3500 plus Rs.750 for registration. There will be only one class per week on Saturdays.