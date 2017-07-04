Same old, same old style: 'High Rated Gabru' of Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: The famous 'Suit Suit Karda' singer Guru Randhawa has released his latest Punjabi song ‘High Rated Gabru’. He has composed, sung and penned down his new song that was shot in exotic locations of USA.

The song is a feet tapping number but has no new element to it. Like most of the Punjabi songs, this too is about a girl, and most of Guru Randhawa songs like ‘Suit Suit Karda’, ‘Tu Meri Rani’ and ‘Patola’, this one to is based on girl.

The video, beats, singing style are inspired by International Music Industry. But yet again, Guru Randhawa has managed to impress his fans.

Check out the song below: