News |  04 Jul 2017 15:41 |  By RnMTeam

Registrations open exclusively on BookMyShow for Ed Sheeran fans

MUMBAI: BookMyShow has begun registrations for one of the most awaited concert of 2017. The tickets for ‘Ed Sheeran Live in Mumbai Concert’ are now available from today, 4 July onwards. Fans can register until 10 July via BookMyShow until 11:59 pm for the ticket sale on 12 July at 12 noon. The concert is on19 November at Jio Garden, BKC Mumbai.

The ticket sale will be the only time Ed Sheeran concert tickets will be available for purchase. BookMyShow will implement a virtual queue for the sale ticket to manage and organize traffic on its platforms. Only registered fans will get an email with a unique link to purchase the ticket on the date of sale. Tickets will be available on first come first serve basis on 12 July.

While Silver tickets will be priced at Rs.4750, Gold tickets can be bought for Rs.8000 and Diamond tickets for Rs.12000 per ticket. A maximum of four tickets can be purchased per customer in a single transaction and multiple purchases will not be allowed. To add to their convenience, the tickets will be home-delivered. In case this is not possible, the user will get to opt for box office pick up. The ticket holders will also be given a chance to pre pay for one parking ticket to avoid any hassle on the day of the event.

BookMyShow head- Live Events and I, Kunal Khambhati said, “We are very excited to bring Ed Sheeran to India along with international concert promoters AEG Presents and PR Worldwide. Given the fact that such international concerts require immense experience and capabilities, BookMyShow has rightly become the preferred partner in India for such mega scale performances. We are committed to making Ed Sheeran’s concert a huge success.”

