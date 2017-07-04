RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jul 2017 19:08 |  By RnMTeam

Rahman wasn't sure on doing Partition film: Gurinder Chadha

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha says music maestro A.R. Rahman was not completely sure of doing ‘Partition: 1947’ and that he came on board only after she showed him a cut of the film.

"Given the subject matter and the fact that it is a western and an Indian movie... for me, there was just one choice, Mr. A.R. Rahman. So I approached him, but he was quite reticent and was not entirely sure of doing a film on Partition, understandably," Chadha said at the music launch of the film here on Tuesday.

"But I kept on persuading him. Then I met him in Los Angeles and showed him a cut of the film. We sat in his house and watched the cut. And after the cut, he was extremely happy to come on board because he felt that the message of the film was that of reconciliation, a very human film, full of humanity and also very spiritual," added the British director with roots in India.

She points out that the musical journey with Rahman was not just of a director working with a composer, but "a spiritual journey".

"Rahman himself is a spiritual man and that came to play when we talked about its music and the way he composed," she said.

The music launch was also attended by actress Huma Qureshi, singers Hariharan and Hans Raj Hans, among others.

The film revolves around the historic Partition of India in 1947 which gave birth to two nations -- Pakistan and India. The film unfolds the trauma that people went through due to the division, and how it changed their lives.

When Rahman was asked to share something about composing for the film, he said: "It just reflects the film and her vision. First, when she told me it's a film about Partition, I did not pay much attention. But when she showed the film to me, I came to know many facts about the movie, which I did not know before."

"This film is very important, especially for the younger generation who are very judgemental and sometimes have opinionated status. Now, that will change, which is very important at this point of time in history, especially the way things are happening right now in India."

Chadha got all teary eyed when she saw the song ‘Do Dilon Ke’, which was shown at the music launch.

"You have to understand that for a person like me, who grew up in England, under the shadow of the Partition... to come here and make a film like this in India is a big deal," said the "Bend It Like Beckham" director.

"And the film shows a lot of pain in the world... We all want a better world for our children where they get more love and respect."

The cast of the project, which released internationally as ‘Viceroy's House’, is led by Manish Dayal, Huma and the late actor Om Puri.

It is scheduled to release in India on 18 August.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Gurinder Chadha A.R. Rahman Partition: 1947 Do Dilon Ke
Related news
News | 27 Jun 2017

G.V. Prakash sings for uncle A.R. Rahman in 'Mersal'

MUMBAI: Actor-composer G.V. Prakash Kumar on Monday said he has sung an "energetic" number in Oscar winning music maestro A.R. Rahman's composition for upcoming Tamil actioner ‘Mersal’.

read more
News | 23 Jun 2017

Dream realised by working with Rahman: Sridevi

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sridevi on Thursday said her dream to work with double Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman was finally realised with her coming Hindi suspense drama ‘Mom’.

read more
News | 19 Jun 2017

AR Rahman prays for London fire victims

MUMBAI: Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman on Sunday offered prayers to the families of the victims of the fire that engulfed the Grenfell Tower in London. The fire has claimed 30 lives and left another 28 people missing and presumed dead.

read more
News | 30 May 2017

Rahman's son makes Hindi singing debut

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman's son A.R. Ameen made his singing debut in Hindi with ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’. Ameen, 14, has sung the song ‘Mard Maratha’ for the James Erskine directorial, which released on 26 May .

read more
News | 25 May 2017

Rahman records end credit song for 'Viceroy's House' with Shreya

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning music composer A R Rahman is recording the end credits song for the Hindi version of the Gurinder Chadha's ‘Viceroy's House’. Rahman on Thursday shared a photograph of himself along with singer Shreya Ghoshal on Twitter.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

News
Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offeriread more

News
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed read more

News
AIR launches new station in Dehradun

MUMBAI: All India Radio spread its wings to Uttarakhand as it launched its station in Dehradun yeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Shaan recreates 'Gazab Ka Hai Din' for musical web series

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan has recreated the 1980s hit number ‘Gazab Ka Hai Din’, which featured superstar Aamir Khan and actress Juhi Chawla, along with...read more

2
Shankar Mahadevan Academy and NCPA to offer music course for beginners

MUMBAI: NCPA and Shankar Mahadevan Academy are collaborating for a three-month workshop course. This course is aimed for beginners who wish to learn...read more

3
Same old, same old style: 'High Rated Gabru' of Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: The famous 'Suit Suit Karda' singer Guru Randhawa has released his latest Punjabi song ‘High Rated Gabru’. He has composed, sung and penned...read more

4
Siddharth Mahadevan's first voxie highlights with Tanishk Bagchi

MUMBAI: Facebook did get lucky because it launched at a time when the smart phones were still not everyone’s cup of tea, but today with the...read more

5
Muzik247 releases Gowry Lekshmi's song from 'Yaagam' Christian devotional album

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam music industry, has released the making video of the song sung by Gowry Lekshmi from '...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group