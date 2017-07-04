Kanye West's concert rant made Jay Z slam him in new song

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z slammed rapper Kanye West in his new song called ‘Kill Jay Z’ triggered by West's concert rant last year.

During a concert in Sacramento last year, West had called out Jay Z as he was upset that the latter hadn't reached out to him weeks after his wife and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian's robbery incident in Paris.

Jay Z was said to be enraged by West's remarks at that time, and therefore decided to slam West in his new album ‘4:44’, reports tmz.com.

"Kanye and Jay are like an old married couple they fight so much. They are two super strong polarizing personalities who don't take s**t from anyone, so when you put them together it can be explosive. They have made great music together, and they have had brutal fall-outs," said a source.

"Kanye knows he hurt Jay last year but he also feels like he has a right to be upset since Jay didn't really show much compassion after Kim was robbed. He expected Jay to clap back so he's not shocked or furious," the source added.

(Source: IANS)