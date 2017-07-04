RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  04 Jul 2017 17:10 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West's concert rant made Jay Z slam him in new song

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z slammed rapper Kanye West in his new song called ‘Kill Jay Z’ triggered by West's concert rant last year.

During a concert in Sacramento last year, West had called out Jay Z as he was upset that the latter hadn't reached out to him weeks after his wife and reality TV personality Kim Kardashian's robbery incident in Paris.

Jay Z was said to be enraged by West's remarks at that time, and therefore decided to slam West in his new album ‘4:44’, reports tmz.com.

"Kanye and Jay are like an old married couple they fight so much. They are two super strong polarizing personalities who don't take s**t from anyone, so when you put them together it can be explosive. They have made great music together, and they have had brutal fall-outs," said a source.

"Kanye knows he hurt Jay last year but he also feels like he has a right to be upset since Jay didn't really show much compassion after Kim was robbed. He expected Jay to clap back so he's not shocked or furious," the source added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Jay Z Kanye West 4:44 Kill Jay Z
Related news
News | 03 Jul 2017

Madonna's manager defends Jay Z against claims of anti-semitic lyrics

MUMBAI: Rapper Jay Z's lyrics to his new album are based on exaggerated stereotypes to make a point, says music manager Guy Oseary. Jay Z has been accused of using anti-semitic lyrics in his new album.

read more
News | 28 Jun 2017

Beyonce, Jay Z struggling to find permanent home

MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z, who earlier moved into a $400,000-a-month Malibu mansion, will reportedly stay there until September. They are struggling to find a permanent home for themselves.

read more
News | 22 Jun 2017

Kim, Kanye hire surrogate for third child

MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reportedly hired a surrogate to have their third child. According to sources, the deal will cost the couple $113,850, reports tmz.com.

read more
News | 21 Jun 2017

Beyonce's twins being treated for jaundice

MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z's twins were born premature and are being treated for jaundice. The twins have been in the hospital since their birth a week ago with a "minor issue", according to sources connected with the family.

read more
News | 19 Jun 2017

Beyonce, Jay Z welcome twins

MUMBAI: Popular Hollywood couple Beyonce Knowles and Jay Z have welcomed twins. The news was reported by Roger Friedman's entertainment portal ShowBiz 411, reports variety.com.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

News
Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offeriread more

News
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed read more

News
AIR launches new station in Dehradun

MUMBAI: All India Radio spread its wings to Uttarakhand as it launched its station in Dehradun yeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Same old, same old style: 'High Rated Gabru' of Guru Randhawa

MUMBAI: The famous 'Suit Suit Karda' singer Guru Randhawa has released his latest Punjabi song ‘High Rated Gabru’. He has composed, sung and penned...read more

2
Zedd, Liam Payne's new song to release on 6 July

MUMBAI: Musicians Zedd and Liam Payne's collaboration ‘Get low’ is set to release on Thursday. They announced their new single on social media with a...read more

3
Depeche Mode releases innovative 360 video of 'Going Backwards'

MUMBAI: Long celebrated for quality videos that are as innovative and provocative as the music they make, Depeche Mode is once again releasing a...read more

4
Registrations open exclusively on BookMyShow for Ed Sheeran fans

MUMBAI: BookMyShow has begun registrations for one of the most awaited concert of 2017. The tickets for ‘Ed Sheeran Live in Mumbai Concert’ are now...read more

5
Rita Ora is Stefani's 'crazy stalker'

MUMBAI: Singer Rita Ora, who has done tracks with the likes of Calvin Harris and Iggy Azalea, says she is desperate to team up with Gwen Stefani, and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group