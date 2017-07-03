RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  03 Jul 2017 17:53 |  By RnMTeam

Soumik Datta to curate festival at London's Horniman Museum

MUMBAI: British Indian sarod maestro Soumik Datta will curate a day-long festival, Indian Summer Baaja, as part of the Horniman Museum and Gardens' Indian Summer season, on 23 July.

The event will feature music, stories and dance from across South Asia as curator Soumik brings together an array of Britain-based musicians, storytellers and dancers whose contemporary practice is deep-rooted in the musical traditions of South Asia.

Horniman Museum and Garden's Indian Summer will be a series of events and exhibitions from 9 July to 3 September, and celebrate 70 years of India's and Britain's cultural ties.

Indian Summer Baaja will feature world music artiste Shammi Pithia, percussionist Bernhard Schimpelsberger, tabla player Gurdain Singh Rayatt, violinist Preetha Narayanan and progressive six piece British-Bengali band Khiyo, among others.

The day will close with a two-hour gala of voices, drummers and strings led by Soumik, who has worked on collaborative projects with the likes of Beyonce Knowles, Anoushka Shankar, Joss Stone and Shankar Mahadevan, on the sarod.

"I wanted to recreate the atmosphere of vibrant Indian festivals complete with nomad bands and folk musicians playing on street corners and city gardens," Soumik said in a statement.

"The word ‘baaja' in Hindi roughly translates as ‘instrument' or group of instruments. For me, an instrument carries with it the DNA of where it has come from. In its sound, it carries the identity of its region.

"In its resonance lives its many stories. Responding to the incredible collection of instruments at the Horniman, I wanted to celebrate ancient South Asian instruments such as the sarod, veena, bansuri and kanjira that are now being played by young and dynamic second generation maestros in the UK with an urgency that keeps this music relevant and alive," he added.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Soumik Datta sarod maestro Indian Summer Baaja Horniman Museum
Related news
News | 25 Jun 2016

Return to roots: Siblings return to resurrect dying Indian music forms

MUMBAI: How far would one go beyond the comfort zone to achieve a rather ambitious task of rekindling a lost art?

read more

RnM Biz

News
Mastiii Super Prime Time adds value to its advertisers

MUMBAI: Mastiii with its consolidated reach of 238 million, takes forth to advertisers its viewerread more

News
76 per cent listen to FM radio using mobiles: Study

MUMBAI: Seventy six per cent of people now listen to FM radio using their mobile phones, AZ reseread more

News
Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offeriread more

News
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed read more

News
AIR launches new station in Dehradun

MUMBAI: All India Radio spread its wings to Uttarakhand as it launched its station in Dehradun yeread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bleachers' Jack Antonoff announces third annual 'Shadow Of The City' music festival

MUMBAI: Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff has announced the third annual ‘Shadow Of The City’ music festival, which will be held on Sunday, 10 September in...read more

2
Depeche Mode releases innovative 360 video of 'Going Backwards'

MUMBAI: Long celebrated for quality videos that are as innovative and provocative as the music they make, Depeche Mode is once again releasing a...read more

3
One lakh views in 18 hours for the song promo of 'Thrissivaperoor Kliptham'

MUMBAI: The song promo of Asif Ali starrer 'Thrissivaperoor Kliptham' has garnered more than one lakh views in just 18 hours after it was released on...read more

4
Cycling helped singer Shaun Ryder get off drugs

MUMBAI: Singer Shaun Ryder, the frontman of the rock band Black Grape, credits cycling with helping him to get over drug addiction. Ryder had earlier...read more

5
Cage The Elephant set to release new album 'Unpeeled' via RCA Records

MUMBAI: Grammy® Award winners Cage The Elephant will release ‘Unpeeled’ worldwide on 28 July via RCA Records. The new album was recorded over a...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group