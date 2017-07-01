Bolava Vitthal: An evening of Abhangs dedicated to Ganasaraswati Kishoritai Amonkar

MUMBAI: Devotion and spirituality is an integral aspect of Indian culture. There are many forms of expression, with music creating a unique bond between the listener and the musician, thereby, enabling each person to find his connectivity to the divine power through various forms of music like hymns, sufi, qawalli and bhajans/ abhangwani. Bolava Vitthal is one such event that is 'Celebrating 12th year of Abhangwani' across 13 cities in India.

Eminent artistes like Devaki Pandit, Rahul Deshpande, Jayateerth Mevundi, and Anand Bhate will feature in ‘Bolava Vitthal’ – An evening of Abhangs. Twelfth year of celebrating Aashadi Ekadashi, dedicated to Ganasaraswati Kishoritai Amonkar at Shanmukhananda Chandrasekarendra Saraswathi Auditorium, Sion, Mumbai on 4 Jul 2017 at 5:30 pm and Gadkari Rangayatan, Thane on 7 July 2017 at 6:30 pm. ‘Bolava Vitthal’ a one of a kind devotional soiree is conceptualized by Pancham Nishad Creatives.

We talk of music and its many genres, moods and emotions - and many of these whether they have their origins in India or the West, draw inspiration from folk traditions. Quite a few segments in Indian classical music are deeply connected to folk tunes. The abhang is one such and sings the praise of Lord Vitthala. These are devotional verses sung by wandering minstrels in Maharashtra, rich and evocative; it has now found its way into mainstream classical singing.

Pandharpur is known as the abode of Lord Vitthala on the planet earth. Every year on the auspicious day of Ashadi Ekadashi, millions of devotees of Lord Vitthal, also known as Pandurang, walk down from their respective home to ‘Pandharpur’ in groups singing songs (Abhangs) in praise of their lord. Abhangwani is the collection of Abhangs – the devotional song created and sung by great saints like Sant Dynaneshwar, Sant Tukaram, Sant Gora Kumbhar and Sant Janabai who lived in Maharashtra between the 12th to 19th centuries, to praise Lord Panduranga.

‘Bolava Vitthal’ is an event that celebrates the beauty of abhang. What had begun as a single-concert concept has evolved into a 13-city concert tour. This year the tour commences from 23 June to 23 July 2017. The concert tour will begin from Ahmedabad (23 June), Vadodara (24 June), Surat (25 June), Nasik (30 June), Indore (1 July), Bhopal (2 July), Mumbai (4 July), Thane (7 July), Pune (8 July), Goa (16 July), Bengaluru (21 July), Chennai (22 July), and will conclude at Hyderabad (23 July) 2017.

Started in the year 2005, with none other than late legendary Ganasarwasti Kishori Amonkar’s performance, Bolava Vitthal today has spread its wings from one city (Mumbai) to thirteen different cities across India. Bolava Vitthal today is considered as a “Brand Event” in the world of music.

Pancham Nishad Creatives director Shashi Vyas said, “It gives me great pleasure to announce this thirteen city tour. The Indian devotional music is broadly divided into two parts Sagun and Nirgun and abhang is a fine blend of both. Bolava Vitthal is an effort to bring the youth of India closer to our traditional values and philosophy of life visualized by the many saint poets like Namdeo, Tukaram, Dyaneshwar and Bahinabai.”

He further stated, “Pancham Nishad plans to take this spiritual and devotional music across the length and breadth of India & even beyond its shores in the near future.”

The tickets for Mumbai and Thane are available on www.bookmyshow.com and at the respective venues.