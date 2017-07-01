Birthday Special: Fun facts about Shirley Setia

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia, who will turn a year older tomorrow, 2 July 2017, is an Indo-Kiwi singer from Auckland, New Zealand. She is originally from Daman. She is a worldwide sensation, famously known for singing Bollywood cover songs. Well- known as ‘Pyjama Rockstar’ by New Zealand Herald, she has also won awards like BIG Golden Voice and Outlook Social Media Awards.

A day before her Birthday, Radioandmusic has come up with few fun facts about her.

· Shirley studied B.Com from the University of Auckland before becoming a full-time musician.

· She describes herself as “A tiny one with not so tiny dreams.”

· She is a hardcore fan of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Taylor Swift.

· She is scared of drowning in water, that’s her biggest fear.

· She worked as a radio jockey for Radio Tarana.

· She has a huge crush on Virat Kohli.

· Her favourite Indian food is Indo-Chinese.

· She is afraid of all insects especially cockroaches.

· If she gets to choose which house to be at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – from Harry Potter -- she would definitely choose Gryffindor.

· She handles her own social media pages and tries to reply to all her fans by herself.