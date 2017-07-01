RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  01 Jul 2017 17:02 |  By RnMTeam

Birthday Special: Fun facts about Shirley Setia

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia, who will turn a year older tomorrow, 2 July 2017, is an Indo-Kiwi singer from Auckland, New Zealand. She is originally from Daman. She is a worldwide sensation, famously known for singing Bollywood cover songs. Well- known as ‘Pyjama Rockstar’ by New Zealand Herald, she has also won awards like BIG Golden Voice and Outlook Social Media Awards.

A day before her Birthday, Radioandmusic has come up with few fun facts about her.

· Shirley studied B.Com from the University of Auckland before becoming a full-time musician.

· She describes herself as “A tiny one with not so tiny dreams.”

· She is a hardcore fan of Ed Sheeran, Coldplay and Taylor Swift.

· She is scared of drowning in water, that’s her biggest fear.

· She worked as a radio jockey for Radio Tarana.

· She has a huge crush on Virat Kohli.

· Her favourite Indian food is Indo-Chinese.

· She is afraid of all insects especially cockroaches.

· If she gets to choose which house to be at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry – from Harry Potter -- she would definitely choose Gryffindor.

· She handles her own social media pages and tries to reply to all her fans by herself.

Tags
Shirley Setia Indo Kiwi Pyjama Rockstar Auckland Bollywood
Related news
News | 21 Jun 2017

Amaal Mallik rings alarm bells on World Music Day

MUMBAI: Many a musical folk are going ga-ga over World Music Day - which was initiated first in France in 1982- and giving sound bites about how great it is for the musical fraternity. But this young musician would like to put things in perspective.

read more
News | 19 Jun 2017

Yo Yo Honey Singh shares his inspiration for working hard

MUMBAI: Yo Yo Honey Singh is known to be a renowned name in the Indian music industry.The music sensation is known to deliver evergreen chartbusters with his huge body of work.

read more
News | 15 Jun 2017

Kavita Seth concert on 17 June; hopes to take it to other cities

MUMBAI: Renowned Bollywood and Sufi singer Kavita Seth will bring to India’s financial capital a musical evening - Anandotsav on 17 June 2017. The concert, a celebration of life is ‘Tum Hi Ho Bandhu’ singer’s dedication to her beloved mentor, friend and husband K.K.

read more
News | 01 Jun 2017

T-Series joins hands with Shailendra Singh's Guestlist4Good

MUMBAI: A first-time-ever, mega T-Series World Bollywood Music Showcase to open the festival on 1 December 2017.

read more
News | 30 May 2017

Disha Patani's fiery moves grab Jason Derulo’s attention

MUMBAI: Jason Derulo's song 'Swalla' is a big hit and every soul on this planet has been grooving to this number. Social circuit is overflowing with videos of fans dances to ‘Swalla’, but out of all Bollywood actress, Disha Patani grabbed the international star's attention.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offeriread more

News
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed read more

News
AIR launches new station in Dehradun

MUMBAI: All India Radio spread its wings to Uttarakhand as it launched its station in Dehradun yeread more

News
Sony Music announces exclusive music deal with Pabitra Entertainment

Mumbai: Global music giant, Sony Music announced a digital distribution deal with Orissa’s leadinread more

Press Releases
Times Music acquires music rights of Ashwini Recording Company

MUMBAI: Times Music has acquired the music rights of leading Kannada record label, Ashwini Recordread more

top# 5 articles

1
Harshdeep Kaur to be the first Indian singer to debut at Manchester International Festival

MUMBAI: Diving straight out of the success garnered by her songs in ‘Raees’ and ‘Befikre’, sensational vocalist Harshdeep Kaur is gearing up to storm...read more

2
Muzik247 releases songs of 'Thondimuthalum Dhriksaakshiyum'

MUMBAI: Muzik247, the prominent music label in the Malayalam film industry, has released the songs of Fahadh Faasil and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer...read more

3
'Chadhta Sooraj' close to my heart: Mujtaba Aziz Naza

Mumbai: Singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza says ‘Chadhta Sooraj’ sung by him for the film ‘Indu Sarkar’ is close to his heart as the original was sung by his...read more

4
Bolava Vitthal: An evening of Abhangs dedicated to Ganasaraswati Kishoritai Amonkar

MUMBAI: Devotion and spirituality is an integral aspect of Indian culture. There are many forms of expression, with music creating a unique bond...read more

5
Birthday Special: Fun facts about Shirley Setia

MUMBAI: Shirley Setia, who will turn a year older tomorrow, 2 July 2017, is an Indo-Kiwi singer from Auckland, New Zealand. She is originally from...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group