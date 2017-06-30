RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Jun 2017 20:34 |  By RnMTeam

The Kolkata beauty who knows how to PLAY with a festival

KOLKATA: The first step towards one's dreams is never the easiest to take, but one has to take the leap to fly high. And this is exactly what Ushoshi Sengupta, the winner of beauty pageant I Am She – Miss Universe India, has done. The pretty woman who also represented India in Miss Universe 2010 decided to turn entrepreneur and create ‘PLAY’ an out-of-the-box fest.

Festivals are the in thing in India with the millennials’ growing inclination towards them. However, most festivals focus on one thing at a time to avoid problems of plenty. However, Sengupta wanted to bring her love for fashion, music, and art on one platform. That’s how PLAY came into existence, which she organized on 24 June 2017.

“I have heard a lot of friends talk about festivals getting boring. So, I wanted to take that aspect out of PLAY,” says Sengupta. “We kept the event youth focused. Thus, the clothes designed by the designers were also for youth. The same TG that likes music.”

Most people find it difficult to get an access to the clothes soon after a fashion show. That was taken care of by her and her team. They made the clothes available for the ones interested in trying them on or buying them at an exhibition area where the designer outfits were on sale. “Apart from that we also had other designers display their clothes at our market,” says Sengupta.

This beauty with brains also managed to get some of the biggest brands on board for the first edition of PLAY Fest. The title sponsor of the event was Johnnie Walker. The other sponsors included Kingfisher, Green City, Indiabulls, and GKB Opticals. Two NGO partners in New Light Foundation and Monic Chauhan 27 Foundation also hopped on board.

“When we started with PLAY, we did not think that we would come this far. PLAY was a product of our passion and love. It was an attempt to bring something new to the city. I’ve traveled the world and I wanted to bring those experiences together,” explains the entrepreneur.

With the first edition turning out to be a success Sengupta now has plans of expanding it into other cities and Mumbai tops her list. “Mumbai is next on my list,” she ends with a smile.

Tags
play Ushoshi Sengupta I Am She - Miss Universe India Kolkata
Related news
News | 30 May 2017

Finally, Hard Rock Cafe to take its legacy to Kolkata

MUMBAI: After making Kolkata wait probably for the longest time Hard Rock Cafe is ultimately on the road to the city of joy. Yes, you heard that right! They will start a new journey in Kolkata very soon.

read more
News | 07 Nov 2016

Online singing competition to select thirty singers

NEW DELHI: In an online competition that commenced early this month, a total of 30 singers will be selected in the finale of three phases to sing in the new programme “Live Studio” on “Chardhi Kala” television channel, beginning January 2017.

read more
News | 28 Oct 2016

Vini Vici is making its way to Kolkata in November

MUMBAI: This one will be massive! Vini Vici is arguably the most talked about name in the progressive psychedelic trance trail. On 11 November 2016 Vini Vici will kick off from Kolkata, followed by another next show at EDC India, Delhi on 12 November and in Guwahati on 13 November 2016.

read more
News | 13 Aug 2016

Shaan sings a duet with 'The Voice India Kids' contestant

MUMBAI: 'The Voice India Kids' coach Shaan has been an instant hit with the kids. He manages to gel with them with great ease and he has also fulfilled a few of the participant's wishes by singing songs with them.

read more
News | 20 Jul 2016

NH7 Weekender '16 dates out: Hyderabad's debut; Delhi and B'luru excluded

MUMBAI: India’s biggest and grandest music festival – NH7 – announced the dates for 2016 editions, and the development carries some good and few bad news. The festival will not only explore new cities with the latest edition, but the event would undergo a new format too.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Big FM's Bengaluru station gets revamped; to offer Kannada and Hindi music

MUMBAI: 92.7 Big FM has revamped its Bengaluru stationality to deliver bilingual content; offeriread more

News
NK Sinha takes charge as Secretary MIB from Ajay Mittal

NEW DELHI: Senior Indian Administrative officer Narendra Kumar Sinha (Bihar: 1980) today assumed read more

News
AIR launches new station in Dehradun

MUMBAI: All India Radio spread its wings to Uttarakhand as it launched its station in Dehradun yeread more

News
Sony Music announces exclusive music deal with Pabitra Entertainment

Mumbai: Global music giant, Sony Music announced a digital distribution deal with Orissa’s leadinread more

Press Releases
Times Music acquires music rights of Ashwini Recording Company

MUMBAI: Times Music has acquired the music rights of leading Kannada record label, Ashwini Recordread more

top# 5 articles

1
Raftaar to be guest judge on a singing reality show

MUMBAI: India’s latest rap sensation, Raftaar attended Punjabi singing reality show ‘Voice of Punjab Chotta Champ S4'. He was seen as a guest judge...read more

2
After 'big' family revelation, Adnan Sami shares pictures

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami opened up in media about his family background for the first time yesterday, as he announced his debut film, 'Afghan'. And...read more

3
'Chadhta Sooraj' close to my heart: Mujtaba Aziz Naza

Mumbai: Singer Mujtaba Aziz Naza says ‘Chadhta Sooraj’ sung by him for the film ‘Indu Sarkar’ is close to his heart as the original was sung by his...read more

4
Danny Howard reveals first EP of the year 'Work That / Holla'

MUMBAI: Prominent dance music advocate Danny Howard has revealed his latest EP ‘Work That / Holla’. The two-track collection sees Danny release on...read more

5
Must listen: Qawalli tracks of recent times

MUMBAI: Mujtaba Aziz Nazan recently sang for the recreated version of his father Aziz Nazan’s famous qawalli song ‘Chadhta Sooraj Dheere Dhhere’ for...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2017 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group