News |  30 Jun 2017 16:58 |  By RnMTeam

South Korean girl band gets bomb threat

MUMBAI: South Korean girl group APink received a bomb threat from a man who claimed he had planted a bomb inside the building where they were recording for a music show.

They were recording for music show ‘Music Bank’ on Friday at KBS building when the call was received, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I have installed a bomb at 'Music Bank', where APink will be," the man said.

The police evacuated approximately 150 fans. They didn't find anything dangerous.

"After confirming to see if a bomb has been planted on the site or not, if we do not find any evidence of the threat, we plan on seeking out the caller's location," the police stated.

Hours after receiving the threat, Plan A Entertainment, APink's agency, gave fans an update on the situation.

"We suspect the male who sent APink death threat calls, then the threat to plant a bomb at APink's showcase, is the same person who planned this bomb threat at KBS. We regret that the caller has not been caught yet," said the agency spokesperson.

"The members are resting in their 'Music Bank' rehearsal room. They are worried about the situation. We are apologetic toward the other artists promoting with us and are tired of this. We hope the issue will be resolved well," the spokesperson added.

Before this, the same man was believed to have threatened to plant a bomb inside the venue where APink's showcase would be held. He also threatened to kill the members after seeing them going on blind dates with new actors for a reality show.

