editorial
News |  30 Jun 2017 18:16 |  By RnMTeam

RJ Anmol's retro march continues with Tata Sky

MUMBAI: The word retro has a clear connect with yesteryear songs. And that's the link RJ Anmol has with the millennials. When they think of retro, they think of RJ Anmol, courtesy his 'Purani Jeans' - a radio show that gained immense popularity.

But the RJ has grown into an entertainer beyond the realms of radio. He has conquered both TV and the digital world by hosting retro shows on both.

On 28 June 2017, RJ Anmol also became the face of new DTH channel Tata Sky Classic Cinema. Yes, Anmol has grown as a retro brand and now, a DTH service has roped him to become their face. The RJ-host will also be anchoring a few shows on the VAS service that will be airing retro movies and shows.

Anmol has earlier hosted TV shows like 'My Life My Story' on Zee TV and 'Baaton Baaton Mein' on Sony MIX. He has also happened to host the first live music show on Facebook, 'Kuch Kisse Kuch Kahaniyan with RJ Anmol.’ Thus, his DTH break does not come as a surprise.

He, however, is pleased as punch about his signing up with Tata Sky. ". For the last seven years, I've been working hard to establish myself as the face of retro. Hence, this is a huge compliment for me. "

Check this video from ‘My Life My Story’ -

The RJ currently also hosts the Radio Nasha show, 'Ek Main Aur Ek Tu'.

RJ Anmol Tata Sky Purani Jeans Classic Cinema
explore RNM

