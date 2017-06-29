Shalmali Kholgade visits Japan through Yatra.com's lens

MUMBAI: One Bollywood's hottest singers, Shalmali Kholgade was recently on a trip to Japan with Yatra.com, to meet her family. The singer did not have any high expectations from the trip but it turned out to be one of her most memorable trips.

Sharing her experience with Radioandmusic the singer says, “Japan was wonderful. This place never fails to mesmerize me. I was there to meet my brother, sister-in-law and my niece who has been staying in Japan for four years. Since Nagoya has always given me a thrilling experience of sights and sounds, this time I decided to document it."

The entire trip has been shot by Yatra and it is beautiful.

Check the video below -

The trip was full of adventures, shopping and tasting various authentic cuisines. Bands performing at the subway also grabbed her attention.

The 10-day trip was the best trip of Kholgade's life. She has visited Japan earlier but an experience like this was never felt or captured before. "Feast for the senses. It is the only country that's equal parts naturally beautiful as it is culturally rich. It always charms me and leaves me spell bounded. I am happy that Yatra.com helped me document the trip. Yatra Travel Tales will allow me to cherish this trip for a long time”.