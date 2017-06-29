'Mubarakan' releases new song 'Hawa Hawa'

MUMBAI: Second track from the 'Mubarakan' album 'Hawa Hawa' released today, 29 June. The song stars Arjun Kapoor and Ileana D’Cruz. It is sung by Mika Singh and Prakriti Kakar. Singh also raps in this song.

The song falls in the cheesy category of Bollywood tracks. But, inspite of failing to offer anything new it stay with you. Especially the main line ‘boyfriend bana le, kisi aur ko pata le.. .’.

Unfortunately, Singh's attempt at rap fails, it also seems too unnecessary. In the other parts of the track Singh's voice also overpowers Prakriti Kakkar's.

Overall, the song is a feet tapping number.

Check out the song below: