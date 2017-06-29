After 'big' family revelation, Adnan Sami shares pictures

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami opened up in media about his family background for the first time yesterday, as he announced his debut film, 'Afghan'. And today the singer went on to share a picture of his grandfather through his Twitter handle.

As per Sami's statement his great grandfather conquered Kafirastan and renamed it Nuristan. He was also the provincial governor. Interestingly, after his father’s death, Sami became the family patriarch. Now, that's some mindboggling fact about the man.

Check out the tweets and rare pictures of his Grandfather below:

My Great Grandfather General Ahmed Jan -Cabinet Adviser on Military Affairs & first cousin 2 d King of Afghanistan- Amanullah Khan. pic.twitter.com/QYPuVN5qhZ — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) June 29, 2017

..My Great Grandfather General Ahmed Jan was cousin brother & Military Advisor to King Amanullah Khan of #Afghanistan. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/yLdTqvjBRi — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 8, 2017