News |  29 Jun 2017 20:32 |  By RnMTeam

After 'big' family revelation, Adnan Sami shares pictures

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami opened up in media about his family background for the first time yesterday, as he announced his debut film, 'Afghan'. And today the singer went on to share a picture of his grandfather through his Twitter handle.

As per Sami's statement his great grandfather conquered Kafirastan and renamed it Nuristan. He was also the provincial governor. Interestingly, after his father’s death, Sami became the family patriarch. Now, that's some mindboggling fact about the man.

Check out the tweets and rare pictures of his Grandfather below:

